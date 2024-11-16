Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Heavy rain triggers flash flood warnings across Singapore
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Heavy rain triggers flash flood warnings across Singapore

Heavy rain triggers flash flood warnings across Singapore

PUB has issued flash flood warnings due to heavy rain across the northern, eastern and western areas of Singapore, on Nov 16, 2024. (Photo: CNA)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

16 Nov 2024 04:25PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Heavy rain resulted in flash flood warnings for over 10 locations across Singapore on Saturday (Nov 16).

Singapore's national water agency PUB issued an advisory at around 3pm, saying heavy rain is expected over the northern, eastern and western areas of Singapore.

PUB later warned of flash flood risks at the following locations:

  • Dunearn Road, between Yarwood Avenue and Binjai Park
  • Kranji Expressway Slip Road (KJE to Woodlands Road, towards Senja Way)
  • Eng Kong Place, between Greenridge Crescent and Eng Kong Garden
  • Junction of Lorong Kismis and Toh Tuck Rise
  • Junction of Sunset Drive and Sunset Terrace
  • Junction of Sunset Drive and Sunset Way Road
  • Bukit Timah Road, between Wilby Road and Blackmore Drive
  • Jalan Boon Lay, between Enterprise Road and International Road
  • Junction of Neo Pee Teck Lane and Pasir Panjang Road
  • Tampines Expressway (Punggol West Flyover) 

In its fortnightly forecast released on Friday, the Meteorological Service Singapore said that moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected on most days until the end of November due to the north-east monsoon.

The Met Service also forecasted the total rainfall for the two weeks to be "above average" over most parts of the island.

On some rainy days, daily temperature lows of about 23 degrees Celsius can be expected, it added.

Source: CNA/dy(sn)

Related Topics

rain PUB flash floods

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement