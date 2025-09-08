Some Singapore clinics see spike in flu cases amid weather changes, weak precautionary practices
Doctors have advised the public to maintain proper hand hygiene, wear masks in crowded settings, and get vaccinated at least once a year.
SINGAPORE: A sharp rise in flu cases in Singapore has raised concerns among healthcare professionals, with some clinics reporting up to a tenfold increase over the past two weeks.
Doctors told CNA that the spike may be linked to recent fluctuations in the weather, which can weaken the body’s resistance to respiratory illnesses.
They also pointed to a lack of adopting preventive practices such as regular vaccination and mask-wearing, both of which help reduce transmission.
‘SUSTAINED, CLEAR SURGE’
At Kingsway Medical Clinic, for instance, doctors typically see about five to 10 flu patients a week. In the last two weeks, however, that number has surged to more than 50 weekly cases.
While the clinic occasionally sees fluctuations outside the typical flu season, one of its doctors said the scale and speed of the current spike were unexpected.
Dr Zhang Qi, a general practitioner at Kingsway Medical Clinic, said this is a “sustained and clear surge we are seeing”. Kingsway has three branches in Beauty World, Sengkang and Braddell.
He noted that as COVID-19 has eased, many people are no longer keeping up with their flu vaccinations.
“(They) are no longer doing the safe precautions of wearing a mask and washing their hands. People are becoming more careless, and the virus can spread more easily,” he added.
Meanwhile at DoctorAnywhere, flu cases have also risen, with a spike of up to 40 per cent in the past week. The increase spans both its physical clinics and teleconsultation services.
Most of its patients are young children presenting with flu and high fever.
Dr Ko Reyor, lead hybrid care doctor at Doctor Anywhere, said the recent wet weather may have contributed to the jump in cases.
“During the rainfall season, we tend to just go indoors, and that actually increases that crowding and contact rates,” he said, noting that COVID-19 precautions like mask-wearing have largely fallen away.
“That's where we then are more likely to mix with one another, and it actually makes it easier for influenza viruses to spread.”
Chua Medical Clinic and Surgery in Bukit Batok has also seen up to 20 per cent more patients with influenza over the past two weeks.
Dr Chua Guan Kiat, the clinic’s director, believes the surge is likely a seasonal variation. He noted that Singapore’s dense population and high volume of human traffic in and out of the country make it especially vulnerable.
HAND HYGIENE, MASK-WEARING
The country’s Communicable Diseases Agency has reported an increase in influenza infections since mid-August.
Periods of influenza activity typically occur between December to March and between May to August.
However, there is no indication to suggest the infections are more severe than usual, said the agency.
Even so, doctors said they expect the number of infections to climb further, particularly with the flu season approaching in the coming months.
Dr Precelia Lam, a general practitioner at Raffles Medical, said that as Singapore is a major global travel hub, it is exposed to flu strains from both the northern and southern hemispheres.
Among the doctors’ advice for the public was to maintain proper hand hygiene and wear masks in crowded settings.
They also recommended getting vaccinated at least once a year, particularly for higher-risk groups such as children and the elderly.
Dr Lam noted that these basic precautions have proven effective in preventing many airborne and respiratory illnesses.