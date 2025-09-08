Some Singapore clinics see spike in flu cases amid weather changes, weak precautionary practices

HAND HYGIENE, MASK-WEARING

The country’s Communicable Diseases Agency has reported an increase in influenza infections since mid-August.

Periods of influenza activity typically occur between December to March and between May to August.

However, there is no indication to suggest the infections are more severe than usual, said the agency.

Even so, doctors said they expect the number of infections to climb further, particularly with the flu season approaching in the coming months.

Dr Precelia Lam, a general practitioner at Raffles Medical, said that as Singapore is a major global travel hub, it is exposed to flu strains from both the northern and southern hemispheres.

Among the doctors’ advice for the public was to maintain proper hand hygiene and wear masks in crowded settings.

They also recommended getting vaccinated at least once a year, particularly for higher-risk groups such as children and the elderly.

Dr Lam noted that these basic precautions have proven effective in preventing many airborne and respiratory illnesses.