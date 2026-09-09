Singapore studying food donations past 'best by' date; MPs back motion on food resilience, waste reduction

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is studying how safe it is to allow food past its “best by” date to be donated, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Goh Hanyan said on Wednesday (Sep 9).

This could help to reduce food waste by allowing more edible food to be redistributed rather than discarded.

Ms Goh was speaking in parliament during the debate on a motion tabled by the People’s Action Party’s Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for sustainability and the environment.

The motion by GPC chair Ms Poh Li San, deputy chair Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin, and members Ms Valerie Lee and Mr Ng Shi Xuan calls on the government to “enhance food resilience and support efforts to reduce food waste through partnerships with all of society”.

This is to “ensure Singaporeans have access to affordable food supply amidst geopolitical uncertainties and climate-related risks”.

Parliament passed the motion with no amendments after more than four hours of debate.

Quality-based date-marks like “best before” and “best used before” differ from safety-based date-marks like “expiry date”.

Food manufacturers use a variety of date-marks on their packaging, and there are currently no international guidelines on how long food stays safe for consumption after the expiry date, said Ms Goh.

“SFA is thus embarking on a study to assess the safety and feasibility of allowing food that has passed quality-based date-marks to be donated, while maintaining food safety standards,” she said.

SFA has stepped up engagement with businesses this year to better understand date-marking practices, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

The agency is finalising its review and more details will be announced in 2027.