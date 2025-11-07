Singapore invests S$40.5m in agri-food innovation to boost food security and sustainability

MORE SUPPORT NEEDED

While initiatives to reduce production costs are underway, farmers say more immediate support is still needed.

Singapore will drop its “30 by 30” food sustainability goal launched six years ago, with new targets amid a move to refresh the country's food resilience strategy.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Tuesday said these targets will be for specific food categories that take into account the strengths of the local farming ecosystem and potential for supply growth.

The new goals are for local farms to supply 20 per cent of the local consumption of fibre and 30 per cent of the local consumption of protein by 2035.

One of the strategies that authorities are exploring is the feasibility of a pilot multi-tenanted facility for agri-food production.

The results of the study are expected to be released within the next one-and-a-half to two years.

Kranji Countryside Association president Malcolm Ong welcomed the idea, saying shared infrastructure and costs could ease farmers’ financial pressures.

The founder of aquaculture company The Fish Farmer added that firm contracts would give farmers greater certainty by ensuring their produce has committed buyers.

“There are many countries where they have contract farming (practices), where they contract the farmers to produce so much for them,” he added. “With this, then it takes away some uncertainty from the farmer.”

Several farmers told CNA that the new targets are achievable.

Mr Nelson Tan, CEO and founder of circular agriculture solutions provider V-Plus Agritech, believes Singapore’s climate and infrastructure offer the potential for expanding local food production, noting that there is a need for "the right incentives in place for us to reach these targets".

“Let's say prisons, Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) or hospitals can buy 30 per cent of the produce, that’s actually (of) great help," he added.

“Our industry is very young. We still need a lot of time and nurturing to make it more mature.”