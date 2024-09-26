Singapore must prioritise growing own football youth pipeline over importing foreign talent: Edwin Tong

SINGAPORE: The most sustainable way for Singapore football to grow is to build up a pool of its own youth players rather than just importing foreign talent, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

Speaking on CNA programme Talking Point as part of a panel discussion, he said this approach would also be the most relatable to Singapore.

"Occasionally, we might supplement with a few who’ve been here, who not just as a footballer, but as a person can relate to Singapore and Singaporeans. I think that’s important.

"Because I don’t want a team that is made up of people who wear my jersey, have my flag, but I don’t know them."

Mr Tong cited the example of Indonesia, who recently registered draws against Asian heavyweights Australia and Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifiers. Both teams competed at the last edition of the World Cup in Qatar.

The vast majority of the team's starting line-up in both matches were of mixed heritage.

“They are Indonesian by birth or descent, but may not necessarily be culturally connected to Indonesia in the same way. I want to build a Singapore team that is Singaporean by culture and Singaporean in identity," Mr Tong said.

"And if I can bring some foreign players who have that connection ... we will. But our focus is really on building up the Singapore core."