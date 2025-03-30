Singapore to deport nine people for illegal touting at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Nine people have been investigated for their involvement in illegal touting activities at Changi Airport, and will be deported from Singapore.

Acting on information received, officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) conducted a joint operation at the airport on Mar 22, according to a joint statement on Sunday (Mar 30).

The nine foreign nationals, aged between 30 and 48, were caught in the multi-agency operation.

Investigations found that the individuals, who held Work Permits, S Passes, or Social Visit Passes, had approached travellers of the same nationality to help them carry gold and mobile phones back to their home countries.

"These items were intended to be handed over to their counterparts in their home countries, in exchange for a cash reward," the authorities said.

"Following the conclusion of the investigations, eight individuals had their work passes revoked by MOM and one had his Short-Term Visit Pass cancelled by ICA."

All of them will be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

"The Singapore government takes a serious view of illegal activities and will not hesitate to take firm action against individuals who flout our laws," said the authorities.

Those found touting at the airport under the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore Act will be issued a Prohibition Order and can be arrested for criminal trespass if the order is flouted.

Foreign nationals found engaging in such activities may also have their immigration or employment status revoked and be barred from re-entering Singapore.

The authorities added that foreigners on work passes are only allowed to work "in the occupation, and for the employer, as approved for their work pass".

"They are not allowed to operate or participate in any other business. Foreign visitors on Short-Term Visit Passes are prohibited from engaging in any form of employment (paid or unpaid), business, profession, or occupation in Singapore during their stay in Singapore."

The authorities also reminded travellers to avoid carrying goods on behalf of strangers as it may expose them to security risks, or arrest and prosecution for involvement in illicit activities.