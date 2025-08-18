Three foreigners arrested for working illegally as delivery riders

SINGAPORE: Three foreigners have been arrested for allegedly working illegally as delivery riders, after islandwide operations conducted by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) over the past few weeks.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon said in a Facebook post on Monday (Aug 18) that the enforcement checks were carried out following complaints and feedback from the National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA) about hotspots. His post included a video of the checks being conducted.

Around 375 delivery workers were checked during MOM's operations. Three foreigners were arrested and are under investigation for allegedly working illegally as delivery riders.

The ministry is also "investigating the locals who abetted these foreigners to undertake illegal delivery work", said Dr Koh.

Last month, CNA highlighted the issue of foreigners illegally working as delivery riders in Singapore and how this affects other riders who are making an honest living.

The hot-button issue is currently being studied by the Platform Workers Trilateral Group, which was formed in July. The group has said it aims to submit its recommendations by the end of the year.

One area it is focusing on is platform workers’ concerns about fair competition stemming from "outsourcing practices and unauthorised activities" in the sector.

On the recent enforcement action, Dr Koh said: "These operations are essential to deter illegal platform work, even as the Platform Workers Trilateral Group develops its recommendations.

"We will continue to partner NDCA in conducting enforcement checks to safeguard the interests of our delivery workers."

NDCA executive secretary Andy Ang said that the association "has been constantly engaging and receiving feedback from our delivery riders".

"We in turn share this feedback and information such as hotspot locations with MOM."

He added that NDCA will continue to work with MOM to conduct more checks at different hotspots.

NDCA is an affiliated association of the National Trades Union Congress that represents freelancers working as food or package delivery riders.

Foreigners who work in Singapore without a valid work pass may be fined up to S$20,000 (US$15,600), jailed for up to two years, or both.

On conviction, they will be permanently barred from working in Singapore, MOM previously said.

Locals who allow foreigners to use their accounts to work illegally may also face the same penalties.

CNA has contacted MOM for more information about the enforcement operations, including when and where the foreigners were arrested.