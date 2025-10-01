Former Kandang Kerbau Hospital gazetted as Singapore's 76th national monument

HISTORY OF THE SITE

KKH's name originates from its former site's distant past, when buffalo pens belonging to the colonial-era department of transport were located in the area. "Kandang kerbau" is Malay for "buffalo enclosure".

In 1858, a general hospital was established at the site, and it later became known as the Pauper Hospital for Women and Children. It later evolved into a free maternity hospital known as Kandang Kerbau Hospital in 1924.

From 1941 to 1942, during World War II, the hospital functioned as an emergency general hospital. After Singapore fell to the Japanese, it became a civilian hospital known as Chuo Byoin, or "central hospital" in Japanese.

During the war, Dr Benjamin Henry Sheares, who later became Singapore's second president, served as the hospital's deputy medical superintendent. Concerned by high maternal mortality rates, he introduced the lower-segment Caesarean section in Singapore, reducing the likelihood of complications during surgery and resulting in a scar that could better withstand future pregnancies.

This procedure made childbirth significantly safer for women, said NHB.

"Postwar, the former KKH resumed its role as a specialised obstetrics and gynaecology hospital, introducing state-of-the-art technology and innovative care practices, facilitated by Dr Sheares, which placed the hospital on the world map," it added.

In 1966, the year dubbed the year of the "birth-quake", the hospital recorded the delivery of 39,835 babies and earned a spot in the Guinness Book of Records for delivering the highest number of babies at a single maternity facility within a year.

"At its busiest, an infant was delivered every 13 minutes and 11 seconds, and the hospital welcomed more than 110 babies per day," NHB said.

"With those figures, the former KKH held the title of the largest maternity hospital in the world for ten years between the 1950s and 1970s."

The School of Midwifery, which played a key role in the development of the midwifery and nursing professions, was opened at KKH in 1952, and the hospital also saw the delivery of Singapore's first pair of conjoined twins in 1961 and Asia's first in-vitro fertilisation baby in 1983.