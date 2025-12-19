Former national canoeing athlete charged with pocketing fees meant for training camps

SINGAPORE: A former national canoeing athlete was on Friday (Dec 19) charged with pocketing fees meant for overseas training camps.

Jessica Gwee Shou-Fung, 44, was handed four counts of criminal breach of trust. She allegedly misappropriated a total of S$5,080 (US$3,930) from four people between February and March this year.

Gwee appears on the Singapore Canoe Federation's roster of all its national athletes past and present. Her disciplines were wildwater canoeing and canoe slalom.

According to charge sheets, the funds were transferred to Gwee for an "SEA Camp" to be held from Feb 15 to Mar 2, and a "TIP Camp" to be held from Mar 7 to Mar 12.

In a press release on Thursday, the police said they received a report on Jul 4 alleging that she had collected funds from participants for overseas training camps without proper authorisation.

Preliminary investigations showed that the money was not used for its intended purpose and that it had instead been misappropriated by Gwee for personal use.

Criminal breach of trust is punishable with a jail term of up to seven years, a fine or both penalties.