Former Tanjong Pagar footballer charged with punching pair from rival club after match at Jurong East Stadium

SINGAPORE: A former Tanjong Pagar United football player was charged in court on Wednesday (Jul 23) over a punching incident involving two rival players in February, which resulted in his termination from the club.

Rizqin Aniq Rahaizad, 20, was given two counts of voluntarily causing hurt after the match at Jurong East Stadium on Feb 10.

He allegedly punched a 17-year-old Albirex Niigata defender, who cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act, causing bleeding at his mouth and pain in his teeth.

He is also accused of punching the face of Ho Matsuoka Evangelista Kenji Austin, better known as Kenji Austin Ho. The Albirex player's jaw swelled up and became numb, according to the charge sheet.