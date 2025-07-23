Former Tanjong Pagar footballer charged with punching pair from rival club after match at Jurong East Stadium
The punches left the victims from Albirex Niigata with a swollen jaw and bleeding mouth respectively, according to the charge sheet.
SINGAPORE: A former Tanjong Pagar United football player was charged in court on Wednesday (Jul 23) over a punching incident involving two rival players in February, which resulted in his termination from the club.
Rizqin Aniq Rahaizad, 20, was given two counts of voluntarily causing hurt after the match at Jurong East Stadium on Feb 10.
He allegedly punched a 17-year-old Albirex Niigata defender, who cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act, causing bleeding at his mouth and pain in his teeth.
He is also accused of punching the face of Ho Matsuoka Evangelista Kenji Austin, better known as Kenji Austin Ho. The Albirex player's jaw swelled up and became numb, according to the charge sheet.
Past reports indicated that the incident occurred during post-match handshakes after Tanjong Pagar played Albirex in a Singapore Premier League (SPL) Under-21 game.
Rizqin was arrested by the police.
At the time, Albirex said Ho was admitted to hospital after being hit in the head and discharged after being examined.
Rizqin's contract was terminated by his club. The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) also gave him a 30-month ban and a fine of S$2,000 (US$1,564) for violent conduct.
Rizqin's case was adjourned to August. If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt, he faces up to three years' jail, fined up to S$5,000 or both per charge.