2.5-year ban for football player who had Tanjong Pagar contract torn up over punching incident

SINGAPORE: Footballer Aniq Rizqin was slapped with a 30-month ban and fined S$2,000 (US$1,501) on Wednesday (Mar 5) night by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) for violent conduct.

The 19-year-old, then playing for Tanjong Pagar United, was caught on video appearing to throw a punch during the post-match handshakes after his side had played Albirex Niigata in an Singapore Premier League (SPL) Under-21 match on Feb 10.

The police subsequently arrested Aniq for public nuisance.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the league said that FAS' disciplinary committee had found the teen guilty of two counts of violent conduct during the match.

"He has been suspended from all FAS-sanctioned tournaments and matches for 30 months, and fined S$2,000," SPL added.

Tanjong Pagar were also found guilty of failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in a sporting manner during the match.

In the same footage, Aniq can be seen sprinting from the touchline to land a blow on an Albirex player and he had to be held back by his teammate as the victim lay on the ground.

Tanjong Pagar was fined S$5,000 - with the fine suspended until Dec 31, 2026 - provided it can ensure "no similar misconduct occurs in the SPL U-21 League or its equivalent".

ONE OF THE LONGEST BANS

Aniq's suspension is among the longest bans handed down by FAS, according to a list of disciplinary cases published on the association's website.

In 2015, Muhammad Maziz, who was playing for NIL side Container Logistics Department United, was given a five-year ban from any football-related activity after being found guilty of assaulting the match referee.

In 2007, Rahaizad Bin Abdul Rahman, then representing NFL outfit Tiong Bahru, was banned for two years from all FAS-sanctioned tournaments and matches after punching and kicking the referee.

Tanjong Pagar striker Nicodeme Boucher was also hit with a one-year suspension in 2000 for assaulting SAFFC defender Tan Kim Leng in one of the SPL's most infamous moments.

On Feb 11, the police said that Aniq was also being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt and that investigations were ongoing.

Tanjong Pagar announced the following day it had terminated his contract after "careful consideration" and issued an apology over the incident.

The club added that it will continue to assist Aniq and the authorities with regards to the police investigation.

Albirex had earlier confirmed its player, Kenji Austin Ho, was admitted to hospital after being hit in the head. He was discharged on Feb 11 following scans and examination.