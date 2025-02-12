Tanjong Pagar terminates U-21 footballer's contract after punching incident

SINGAPORE: Tanjong Pagar United has terminated the contract of footballer Aniq Rizqin after he allegedly punched an Albirex Niigata opponent following a Singapore Premier League Under-21 game.

In a post on Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday (Feb 12), the club said that the decision was made after "careful consideration". The club had met with the team manager, coaches and players of the Under-21 team to review the incident.

In videos circulating online, Aniq appeared to throw a punch during the post-match handshakes on Monday. Shortly after, he sprints from the touchline to land a blow on an Albirex player.

The police said on Tuesday that a 19-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance and is being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt.

Tanjong Pagar said on Wednesday that it will continue to assist Aniq and the authorities with regards to the police investigation.

"Tanjong Pagar United Football Club would like to apologise to the club’s fans and supporters, and to the fans of football for the post-match incident involving our U-21 player," the club said.

"The club does not condone violence and unsportsmanlike behaviours on and off the field," it added.

"We have reiterated this message to all staff, players and committee members of TPUFC. We expect our players to maintain and uphold the standards of a footballer."

It is also in touch with Albirex Niigata to offer support to the affected player.