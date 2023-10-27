The Singapore Dream no longer the '5Cs' but leading purposeful lives, says DPM Wong

SINGAPORE: The "Singapore Dream" is no longer solely about material success – it now encompasses fulfilment, meaning and purpose in people’s lives, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Oct 27).

Speaking at the launch of the Forward Singapore Festival at Gardens by the Bay, Mr Wong said that Singaporeans today "no longer talk so much about the five Cs".

He was referring to the material possessions Singaporeans typically aspire to own, namely a condominium, car, cash, credit card and country club membership.

“To be clear, we still want a good life," added Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

"There are genuine concerns about issues like housing and the cost of living, which the government is focusing on and we are addressing them.

“But from our engagements, it is also clear the Singapore Dream is more than just material success. It is also about fulfilment, meaning and purpose in what we do.”

Earlier on Friday morning, Mr Wong and other members of Singapore's fourth-generation leadership team held a press conference to officially launch the Forward Singapore report.

The 180-page report is the culmination of a 16-month-long feedback exercise that canvassed the views of over 200,000 Singaporeans and stakeholders with the aim of refreshing the nation’s social compact.

Mr Wong also kicked off the Forward Singapore Festival, which runs this weekend at Gardens by the Bay, where the public can learn more about the Forward SG initiatives outlined in the report and contribute their own ideas for the nation’s development.