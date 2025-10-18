Free morning off-peak train rides in northeast Singapore from Dec 27

Authorities have previously experimented with trials offering free or discounted public transport rides during off-peak hours.

In 2013, a free pre-peak travel scheme was offered to commuters tapping out at selected train stations in the city centre before 7.45am.

There was also a monthly off-peak pass initiative rolled out in 2015, which allowed unlimited travel on bus and train networks during designated hours.

These two initiatives were discontinued in end-2017 and replaced by an existing one, where commuters can save up to S$0.50 (US$0.39) in fares if they enter any MRT or LRT station before 7.45am on weekdays.

“Through this scheme, we hope to even out travel demand and optimise the efficiency of our public transport network,” an LTA spokesperson said on Saturday, adding that authorities will monitor the effectiveness of the new scheme before deciding on any future adjustments, such as potential revisions to the cut-off timing for eligibility or extensions to other rail lines.

LTA said it would adopt a data-driven approach in deciding on the latter.

This includes studying the effects on the passenger load on NEL and the Sengkang-Punggol LRT line.

From January to September, hourly ridership on the NEL during weekday mornings before 7.30am was about 45 per cent less than during the 7.30am to 9.00am period.

Ridership after 9am was about 40 per cent less than the 7.30am to 9.00am period.

Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow said the free pre-peak travel scheme in 2013 had achieved a 7 per cent shift of rail trips away from morning peak hours. “If we can achieve a similar shift this time, we would be able to result in a more comfortable commuter experience for those on the NEL.”

ENHANCING TRAVEL SMART JOURNEYS

Changes are also afoot for the Travel Smart Journeys programme, which was first launched as a trial in 2020 to ease peak-hour train congestion on NEL by encouraging passengers to take selected express bus services instead.

It was expanded in 2023 to include more buses that ply express routes between housing estates and the city; and enhanced in January with increased discounts of up to 80 per cent on transport fares.

Currently, to be eligible for the programme, passengers must tap in at any NEL station between Punggol Coast and Kovan, or any station along the Punggol and Sengkang LRT lines. They must have done so between 7.15am and 8.45am on at least six working weekdays in the past 30 calendar days.

These criteria will be removed from Dec 27. All commuters will be eligible once they have registered using the SimplyGo app.

LTA told CNA this change was done following a review, which led to the recognition “that a broader participant base could help to ease crowding during the morning peak period and expanding the eligibility would allow more commuters to benefit from this scheme”.