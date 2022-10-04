Free screenings for diabetes, hypertension and some cancers under Healthier SG initiative

The new strategy aims to have citizens take charge of their own healthcare, where they can enrol with a single doctor who will support them in their health needs throughout their lives. This can either be a general practitioner or a polyclinic doctor.

Under proposed plans, those who choose to enrol in Healthier SG will be able to schedule face-to-face onboarding health consultation, which will be paid for by the Government.

They can then develop health plans with their doctors, who will continue to monitor the resident's progress via follow-ups. This will provide an overview of their health status, medical needs as well as health goals, followed by an action plan, such as lifestyle adjustments or weight management.

First announced during the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) Committee of Supply Debate in March, Healthier SG - which is voluntary - will be open to those aged 60 and above to enrol in the second half of 2023.

It will gradually be made available to those between 40 and 59 years old in the next two years.

SPENDING MORE ON PREVENTIVE CARE

Today, Singapore's national healthcare expenditure is expected to be about S$22 billion a year however, this is expected to nearly triple to S$60 billion in 2030.

To slow down the rate of increase in healthcare spending, the Government is focusing more on preventive care in hopes of helping citizens become healthier.

Currently, about 6 per cent of Singapore’s annual healthcare budget is spent on preventive care such as funding the Health Promotion Board (HPB). However, Mr Ong said the hope is to increase this under the new healthcare reform initiative.

“With Healthier SG, in the coming few years, we will and we want to grow this - perhaps to double the share of total healthcare expenditure,” said Mr Ong.

He added that the set-up cost of Healthier SG is estimated to cost more than S$1 billion over the next three to four years. This will be used to fund new IT systems, ground support capabilities, and to give general practitioners (GPs) a “one-time support” for the necessary IT enhancements to bring them on board.

Beyond this, there will also be recurrent costs, he said.

This includes funding support measures for residents and the annual service fee for GPs, he said, adding that this is estimated to cost another S$400 million per year.

“In making these investments, our primary motivation is to reduce disease burden, reduce the suffering of our people and their loved ones,” he said.

“If this national medical bill instead of tripling, doubles in the next ten years - we would have saved much more than what we are planning to spend on preventive care,” he added.