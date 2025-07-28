As furniture buyers turn to Shopee and Taobao, local brands struggle to compete

SINGAPORE: When first-time home owners Nurasheila Abdul Razak and Syakir Sabirin were searching for furniture to match the Japanese wabi-sabi theme they had in mind for their new flat, time was in short supply.

Working different shifts as technicians while caring for their toddler, the couple found it difficult to shop for furniture. That changed when they discovered Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao.

“On Taobao, we can just sit at the table, browse and everything will come at the same time,” said Mr Syakir, 33.

Despite the language barrier – they relied on Google Translate to navigate the site – the couple ended up buying about 90 per cent of their furniture on Taobao.

They are part of a growing group of younger home owners in Singapore who are buying most of their furniture from online platforms for their lower prices, greater convenience and wider selection.

Taobao, owned by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has seen rising interest from Singaporeans for its home and furniture products, said Ms Miko Tse, the head of marketing at Taobao Singapore.

While she did not disclose specific figures, she said the category has seen “strong double-digit year-over-year growth”, helped by the launch of the site's English version.

Shopee Singapore has also seen rapid growth in the category. Its director, Mr Chua Kel Jin, said furniture and home living is now one of the platform's fast-growing segments. Over the past five years, buyer numbers have doubled and sales have tripled, he said, without revealing exact figures.