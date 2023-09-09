Governments need to catalyse private capital for world to be net zero by 2050: PM Lee at G20 summit

NEW DELHI: Trillions of dollars worth of annual investments are needed for the world to reach its net-zero target by 2050 and governments must do more to attract private sector funds, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday (Sep 9) at the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in New Delhi.

“Governments alone cannot do all of this. We need to catalyse more private funds at scale to crowd-in and complement public capital,” he said.

Mr Lee noted that Singapore is exploring a blended finance platform that will “pull together and scale” green and transition finance among the public, private and philanthropic sectors.

Blended finance refers to the strategic use of public capital – via various methods such as low-interest loans and debt, or equity investments – to attract private investments.

Singapore is keen to partner others for its blended finance initiative, said Mr Lee.

The Prime Minister was speaking during the first session for global leaders at the annual G20 summit, which officially kicked off on Saturday in India’s capital. The first session is focused on green and sustainable development, the environment and climate, among others.