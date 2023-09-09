Commentary: Ahead of G20, India-China reconciliation fails to launch

However, the positive signals soon gave way to fresh discord. What was seen as instances of India softening its stance at the border in order to reach a more stable modus vivendi with China failed to draw a proportionate Chinese response.

Instead of building on the agreement between the leaders, Beijing deliberately announced that it was Modi who had sought the meeting (arguably to indicate Indian weakness). This led to rebuttal from Delhi, stating that the meeting took place due to a “standing request from the Chinese side”.

Within days, Beijing published its “standard map” that showed parts of Ladakh and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh (which China sees as South Tibet) as part of China. Unsurprisingly, Delhi lodged an official protest, stating “Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India”. Then came news that Xi was cancelling his expected appearance at the G20.

BUFFER ZONES CARRY A COST

China has shown little enthusiasm for stabilising relations based on mutual respect and sensitivity. While India and China claim to have “resolved” five out of seven friction points on the border, indicating relative success in bilateral negotiations, the situation on the ground is less sanguine.

What is termed as “resolved” actually amounts to establishing delineated “zones of disengagement” (or buffer zones) in areas previously under Delhi’s control, to prevent another inadvertent fatal skirmish, such as the one that occurred in Galwan Valley in 2020.

However, such buffer zones carry a cost, as they could compromise India’s territorial integrity over time and risk becoming the de facto line of control. It is another example of what has been referred to as China’s “salami slicing” tactics in disputes involving Taiwan or the South China Sea.

On the border, China’s intense military buildup over the last three years speaks louder than words, and indicates that Beijing has ruled out the prospect of any real de-escalation.

Clearly there is a mismatch of ambition. While Modi’s India sees itself as a civilisational (and a rising great) power equivalent to China, and an important pole in the evolving multipolar world, Xi’s China has desired and shown willingness to work towards Asian unipolarity.

This sentiment cannot be overstated. Delhi strongly believes that if India dithers in its competitive coexistence with China, it will be reduced to a de jure secondary power in Asia, dashing its pursuit of great power status.