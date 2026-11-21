Gan Ching Hwee eyes top-8 finish at Beijing world championships, weighs future as full-time swimmer
The long-distance specialist is also not ruling out the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, having already gone under the qualifying time. She just has to repeat the feat during the upcoming qualifying window.
SINGAPORE: After smashing records at the recent SEA Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, and bringing home a haul of medals along the way, everyone wants to know what Gan Ching Hwee has set her eyes on next.
The 23-year-old swimmer has had a stellar past two years. At her Olympic debut in 2024, the Indiana University graduate set national records in the 800m and 1,500m freestyle, becoming the first Singaporean female swimmer to set a national record at the Games since Tao Li (100m backstroke) in 2012.
At the 2025 SEA Games, Gan swept the 200m, 400m, and 800m freestyle events for the third consecutive edition. She lowered her 400m freestyle national record at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, before concluding her 2026 Asian Games campaign with three silvers and national records in the 400m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle.
“Unfortunately, there’s no manual or instructions on what to do after achieving all this. I think it’s really up to me to decide,” she said on Saturday (Nov 21), speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a Mazda event.
Gan shared that she was at another crossroads – whether to continue pursuing competitive swimming full time.
As she grows older, she wants to further herself in “other different aspects”, she added.
“There’s a lot going on now. I can’t really give a concrete answer,” Gan said, stressing that she plans to continue training for the upcoming world championships, with an eye on the SEA Games and beyond.
“Ultimately, I really do love the sport so much that if somebody told me: ‘You should just drop everything and leave the sport on a high’, I think it’s something very difficult for me to do.”
At the upcoming world championships in Beijing, a spot in the top eight is “within sight”, but competition is going to be fierce, Gan said.
Having taken a break after a period of heavy racing, Gan sees the December meet as a chance to get back into the rhythm of competition.
She also did not rule out the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, having already gone under the qualifying time. She just has to repeat the feat during the qualifying window, which runs from March 2026 to June 2028, she shared.
Having already gone under the qualifying time, she also did not rule out the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. She just has to repeat the feat during the qualifying window between March 2027 to June 2028, she shared.
“It’s not going to be easy for sure, but it’s doable,” she added.
After all her achievements, the pressure is definitely on. But Gan, who admits she can be hard on herself, said what happens in the coming years would not erase what she has already achieved.
“That, I made very clear to myself, because it’s very easy to let disappointments or setbacks overshadow the achievements that I’ve done,” she said.
Gan added that she wanted to remain positive while carrying her ambitions, hopes and dreams into the future.
Fixating on what comes next sometimes leads to tunnel vision and hearing from a more neutral third party she trusts helps manage that pressure, she said.
Her long-time coach Eugene Chia, for example, is sometimes the one who tells her when she needs a break, just as he did this past season.
Her parents, Gan Chong Yee and Lee Chui Leng, recalled cheering for their daughter from the stands as she touched the wall at the recent Asian Games.
“We never asked her but we knew she was gunning for a medal. So when she got her first one and it was a silver colour, we were all very happy,” her mother said.
When asked if they were worried or excited about their daughter standing on a bigger stage with all of her recent achievements, they stressed that they do not put any expectations on her and trust her to make her own decisions. Before each meet, they simply tell her to do her best.
“As you get better and bigger, the expectations and the pressure builds. It’s always easier to be the dark horse than someone who’s already up on the podium,” said Ms Lee.
Her mother recalled Gan’s first SEA Games in 2017. In one race, she was so nervous that she put on her goggles early because she was afraid she would not have enough time. They fogged up in the water, making it difficult for her to see while making her turns.
The athletes had to bring a pair of shoes to each race in case they made it to the podium. “So she was bringing shoes to the pool every day, but she didn’t make it to the podium,” said Ms Lee.
The day before her final event, she broke down outside the pool and “cried until she couldn’t breathe”, her mother recalled.
The next day, Gan decided not to bring the shoes to take some pressure off herself. She ended up winning a bronze medal.
Seeing her daughter pick herself up after the major setback was her proudest moment, said Ms Lee.
“All the moments are precious to me and we can’t be prouder of her journey we’ve seen through the years,” said Mr Gan.
While Gan does not have to decide now whether she wants to continue pursuing competitive swimming full time, she might have some ideas on what else she would like to do.
“I think bettering myself, in a professional sense,” she said, when posed this question.
Many of her peers are starting their careers and seeing them grow or hearing about their experiences inspires her, Gan said.
“It’s always hard, especially (the learning curve) is so steep when you try something new for the first time, but I think I’m open to embrace new challenges, keeping doors to opportunities open and just bettering myself every day.”