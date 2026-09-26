'Unwavering belief': The long-time coach pushing Singapore star swimmer Gan Ching Hwee to new heights
Gan Ching Hwee smashed three national records at the 2026 Asian Games, taking silver in her events. Her long-time coach Eugene Chia spoke to CNA about their journey so far.
TOKYO: At a swim camp more than a decade ago, Eugene Chia first noticed an 11-year-old who stood out from her peers.
She was neither stronger nor faster than the other swimmers, but Gan Ching Hwee's technique was exemplary.
“I didn’t know who she was at the time,” Chia told CNA. “Her stroke was good, and it is very rare to find a swimmer with a very high elbow catch (swimming technique).”
Months later, Chia became Gan's coach - and the rest is history.
On Friday (Sep 25), the 23-year-old concluded her Asian Games campaign with three silvers and three new national records, in the 400m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle events.
Before Gan's feats, the last Singaporean woman to claim an individual Games medal in swimming was Roanne Ho, who took silver in the 50m breaststroke in 2018.
Chia said he was really proud to have been part of Gan's journey so far.
“In any sport, it is rare to find an athlete willing to stay with a coach for that amount of time, giving me the chance to develop her," he told CNA.
"RIDICULOUSLY DISCIPLINED"
Gan started off with the shorter distances, like most young swimmers. But there was soon a realisation that perhaps, she was not quite cut out for the sprints.
“She was struggling, and when I asked her, she would tell me that whenever she sprinted with her peers, she was like third and fourth,” recalled Chia.
“A lot of our young swimmers do a lot of sprinting when they're young.
"I've always felt that just to cover the bases and really see where their ability lies, we'll be doing them a big disservice if we don't expose them to the individual medley (IM) - basically the other strokes - and also middle distance or long distance.”
For Gan, that turned out to be the right move.
“Kudos to him for actually guiding me down that path. I wouldn't be where I am without his knowledge in these types of things,” she said.
At her debut SEA Games in 2017, Gan clinched a bronze in the 400IM.
Even from a young age, she was "ridiculously disciplined", said Chia. “It’s not easy to find that in many swimmers.”
To this day, the 23-year-old barely misses any training sessions, he added.
Apart from her "ability to know her pace really well", which gives her an advantage as a distance swimmer, Gan is also a fast learner, said Chia.
He recalled instructing her to make an adjustment to her flip turn during training. Gan did it once, and never went back to doing it wrong again.
However, there was not a clear indication that she would get to the level she is at today, said her coach. "We just took it step by step," he added.
Early on, he even drew up a multi-year plan to share with Gan and her parents about where she could go in her swimming career.
“We just went from there. They bought into it; they supported it," Chia said.
A “ROCKY” RELATIONSHIP?
But there were bumps along the way.
Prior to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the long-distance specialist had initially received an invitation after meeting a "B" cut time for the 1,500m freestyle, but missed out after compatriot Quah Ting Wen's appeal was successful.
“It definitely was a big blow for her because she always worked so hard for it,” said Chia.
There are also rocky periods in their relationship during the pandemic, Gan said.
"He really taught me a lot, and then as I went through my teenage years, I started to … have my own thoughts, be a bit more rebellious," she added.
"Our relationship was quite rocky over COVID-19 (pandemic) especially, because I also wasn't seeing results and I was feeling very frustrated training alone."
There were even times when she would go an entire training session without uttering a word to Chia, recalled Gan.
“Thinking back, I could have communicated a little bit better," said Chia.
"But of course, as a coach, I'm also learning. I was not an Olympic athlete, I was just a school and club swimmer. I’ve never represented Singapore before.
“All my swimmers have surpassed my own personal level of performance as a swimmer. So I have to keep learning as much as I can in order to help them.”
With the help of a sports psychologist who acted as the “bridge” between the pair, they worked things out.
“As much as I'm also advancing to the senior level, it's also his first time coaching like someone who's going to world championships or trying to make the Olympics,” said Gan.
“We gave each other enough grace there, and then worked it through eventually.”
Over the last two years, Gan has gone from strength to strength.
At her debut Olympics in 2024, the University of Indiana graduate set national records in the 800m and 1,500m. She became the first Singaporean female swimmer to do so at the meet since Tao Li (100m backstroke) in 2012.
“Of course, it was amazing. As much as it was amazing for her, it was as amazing for me,” said Chia when asked about how he felt about having his first swimmer qualify for the Olympics.
“It’s obviously a dream of mine to be at the Olympic Games. But the job was still to get her to swim well, which thankfully we did.”
There was more to come.
At the 2025 SEA Games, Gan swept the 200m, 400m, and 800m freestyle events for the third consecutive edition. Then came the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, where she reset two national marks, before her stellar Asian Games showing this month.
Gan is not the only swimmer under Chia’s charge who has done well at the Asiad.
Two 16-year-olds - Russel Pang and Victoria Lim - have also shone brightly.
“The most important thing is we set out to swim our best performances at this competition. I’m just really happy they are doing that here,” said Chia.
“To be honest, I’ve never really looked at medals or even NRs (national records). I always tell them that we execute the race the way we train, and the result will take care of itself.”
And even if the results are not good, there are always lessons to learn, he said. “I’ve always taught them the takeaway should be that we learn something and we do better the next time.”
CONSISTENCY
Chia is not a coach who craves the spotlight. In fact, he has hardly done any interviews with the media over the years.
"The spotlight doesn't help me to help my swimmers," he said.
"I don't want it to be ... just because you train with such and such (coach), you should be doing well. Then it becomes pressure for them.
"We just do our work quietly, then we just make the noise when the race comes along."
His approach to coaching is no-nonsense, so much so that Gan describes him as a "durian".
"I wanted the swimmers that come under my charge to behave and understand that in order to achieve high performance, you must live a very disciplined life," Chia said.
"Consistency is very important. So I hope and I try my best to also role model that consistency."
It is not easy being Singapore's trailblazer in the distance swims, Chia added.
"With distance swimming, you need to do a lot more work than others," he said. "A lot of times, she is the first one in, the last one out. And when people are having an off-day, she has to swim."
When asked what Gan’s ceiling might be, Chia said that a 1,500m freestyle Olympic final is not out of the question.
“It's a gruelling event and training for it is really tough. But I would say that if she can give Singapore another one, two years maybe, I think she'll be very happy,” he said.
“For the first time in her swimming career, her best time is way below the (Olympic) qualifying mark. The final, why not?”
Shortly after speaking to reporters on Thursday, Gan gets in touch. She has more to add about her long-time coach.
“I think what makes us click so well, even despite challenging times, is firstly his belief in me, and secondly, the communication that we have continuously worked on in the past years,” she told CNA.
“The crux of our challenges usually comes from me struggling to communicate how I'm feeling on my bad days, or if I'm dealing with injury.
“But I think we have our lines of communication managed pretty well now. I feel comfortable telling him if I need a break from training on certain days, or modifying workouts to manage injury, and I feel he has also been very trusting of such decisions as a senior athlete now.”
Equally important is Chia’s belief in his charges, Gan added.
“Despite all this, he has always had unwavering belief in me, as with all his athletes, on good and bad days,” she said.
“Somehow he just brings out the best in us as people and athletes through his care and encouragement.“