ASEAN aims to bring upgraded goods trade pact into force by end-2026, ahead of schedule: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE: The upgraded ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) is set to come into force by the end of this year instead of mid-2027, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday (Sep 22).

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade), said that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had already signed the upgraded agreement, with member countries to ratify it earlier.

Mr Gan represented Singapore at the 58th ASEAN economic ministers’ meeting and related meetings held from Saturday to Tuesday in Manila.

"We are now planning to bring it forward to this year, and we are working very hard with our fellow ASEAN members to race to the end and to cross the line before the end of the year," Mr Gan told reporters.

"This will bring forward many of the benefits for our businesses and for our people," he said, adding that it will facilitate trade in "a significant way".

Mr Gan said that ATIGA will simplify and clarify trade rules, making it easier for businesses to operate across ASEAN and facilitating greater intra-regional trade.

MTI said its earlier implementation would also mean businesses can benefit sooner from smoother trade flows, improved customs procedures and reduced friction when trading across the region.

ASEAN is also looking beyond traditional trade to new areas of economic integration, including the green economy.

It is studying the feasibility of an ASEAN Green Economy Framework Agreement (GEFA). Once the study is completed, ASEAN plans to move to a scoping exercise before beginning negotiations, which Mr Gan said could start sometime next year.

According to MTI, the proposed framework will support the development of an interoperable ASEAN carbon market.