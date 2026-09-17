Middle East energy shock puts greater ASEAN cooperation in focus

BANGKOK: Disruptions to energy supplies from the Middle East are prompting Southeast Asian countries to look at closer regional cooperation to strengthen energy security, including more flexible gas supplies and cross-border electricity trade.

At the Gastech energy conference in Bangkok this week, government and industry leaders said the crisis has exposed the region’s vulnerability to supply shocks.

They pointed to the need for more diverse sources of energy, as countries grapple with keeping supplies affordable and reliable amid growing demand.

GREATER RELIANCE ON NEIGHBOURS

Tengku Muhammad Taufik, president and CEO of Petronas, Malaysia’s state-owned energy company, said the pressures facing the energy system could lead countries in Asia to rely more heavily on one another.

“I think Asia will be far more regionalised rather than still be reliant on a global ecosystem,” he said during a panel moderated by CNA on Monday (Sep 14).