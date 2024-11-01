Singapore hands over fifth tranche of humanitarian aid for Gaza

SINGAPORE: A fifth tranche of humanitarian aid will be delivered to Gaza, taking Singapore’s donations for the Palestinian enclave to about S$18 million (US$13.6 million).
Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli on Friday (Nov 1) witnessed the latest handover of aid by the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) to UNICEF, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.
The ministry noted that the RLAF will contribute S$700,000 from its ongoing fundraising campaign for Gaza to support UNICEF's humanitarian relief operations. The latest tranche also includes a US$200,000 contribution from MFA to RLAF.
RLAF's fundraising campaign will continue until Dec 13, with the remaining funds raised to be disbursed to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation and Humanity Matters.
"This latest tranche of aid is part of Singapore’s ongoing contributions to alleviate the suffering in Gaza," said MFA.
Since Oct 7, 2023, the Singapore government and local non-governmental organisations have worked with Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus to deliver about S$18 million worth of donations for Gaza.
Singapore delivered its fourth trance of aid for Gaza in July. The third tranche in March included an aid airdrop into Gaza.
"Singapore remains committed to offering humanitarian support to affected populations in Gaza, working in close collaboration with international partners such as UNICEF and UN agencies to ensure that humanitarian aid is delivered in a timely manner," said MFA on Friday.
"We reiterate our call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, as well as the unconditional, immediate and safe release of all hostages.
"We also urge all parties to allow for the urgent, safe and unhindered provision of humanitarian aid to affected civilians in Gaza."