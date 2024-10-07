Singapore charities ramp up relief efforts for Gaza, as Israel-Hamas war passes 1-year mark

FEARS OF A WIDER WAR

The Singapore Red Cross said it is also monitoring the developing situation in the region and could widen relief efforts to places like Lebanon.

Israel has been fighting a new war against militant group Hezbollah, carrying out air attacks and ground operations in south Lebanon.

This comes after a year of cross-border hostilities, with Hezbollah having launched more than 8,000 rockets at northern Israel in solidarity with Hamas.

Lebanese authorities said 1.2 million people are estimated to have fled their homes. United Nations officials said most of the country’s nearly 900 shelters are full and people are increasingly sleeping out in the open on the streets.

Israel is also facing escalating conflict with Iran – which backs both Hamas and Hezbollah – that has put the region on the brink of a wider war.

Experts said a Gaza ceasefire is the key to halting recent hostilities. However, a peace deal remains elusive as United States-led ceasefire talks have repeatedly sputtered.

“We need to first ensure there's a ceasefire … that could be a precursor to then find that two-state solution to the conflict,” said Dr Izzudin.

On the policy front, Singapore has reiterated its support for a two-state solution, which is widely seen as the path to peace.

“Singapore has been consistent in wanting peace and stability in the region, and wants the Israel-Palestine conflict to finally be resolved,” added Dr Izzudin.

“Singapore can play an important role diplomatically in calling for the ceasefire and the protection of civilians.”

In May, the country voted in favour of a United Nations resolution backing the admission of Palestine as a member of the world body.

Singapore’s government has also underscored the importance of not allowing conflicts elsewhere to divide Singaporeans, and that the country should not import foreign quarrels and politics, even as it builds ties internationally.

Singapore’s principled position is that both sides in the conflict need to find the political will to resume peace talks, with the support of the international community.

In the meantime, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said the nation remains committed to supporting the Palestinian Authority through the S$10 million Enhanced Technical Assistance Package and will continue to find practical ways to help Palestinians in these difficult times.