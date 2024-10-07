Singapore charities ramp up relief efforts for Gaza, as Israel-Hamas war passes 1-year mark
The Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation has kicked off its third and longest fundraiser, while the Singapore Red Cross is training more volunteers and working with its overseas counterparts.
SINGAPORE: As the conflict in Gaza crosses a grim milestone, shadows of destruction, death and despair hang over the embattled strip.
In Singapore, some 8,000km away, charity groups are continuing to ramp up relief efforts for the tiny coastal enclave.
Observers said that despite the physical distance, the humanitarian crisis continues to weigh heavily on people's minds due to its sheer and sustained scale.
“There are still civilians being killed. In fact, we see an escalation of the conflict that now also includes Lebanon,” said Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at consultancy Solaris Strategies Singapore.
“It may well lead to a much larger conflict than what we have been seeing since Oct 7 (last year).”
Monday (Oct 7) marks a year since Palestinian militant group Hamas’ cross-border attack on Israel sparked the current war in Gaza.
More than 41,000 have been killed in Gaza, and most of the territory’s 2.3 million population have been displaced in a humanitarian crisis that has led to widespread hunger.
NON-PROFITS FUNDRAISE, SEND AID
Singapore has sent four tranches of aid worth over S$17 million (US$13 million) in total to Gaza so far, with the latest round in July comprising sardines and rice.
As the conflict rages on with no end in sight to the bloodshed, the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation has kicked off its third and longest fundraiser, which runs until December.
The aid will focus on delivering essential health, relief, education, and medical supplies to children and families in Gaza.
“We want to rally and galvanise local volunteers,” said the non-profit organisation’s CEO Adnan Abdul Hamid.
“This appeal introduces a multi-prong approach, enabling the donations through online and mosque collections, as well as through other faith organisations.”
Meanwhile, the Singapore Red Cross is training more volunteers. It is also working with overseas counterparts to learn more about the pressing needs on the ground, and the conditions for humanitarian aid to pass through.
As winter approaches, the need to get aid - especially temporary shelter material and warm clothing - to displaced communities is growing urgent, said aid organisations.
“The cold weather is coming in by the end of this year. The (people in Gaza) are living in temporary shelters, which need to be strengthened,” said the Singapore Red Cross’ group director and dean Sahari Ani.
FEARS OF A WIDER WAR
The Singapore Red Cross said it is also monitoring the developing situation in the region and could widen relief efforts to places like Lebanon.
Israel has been fighting a new war against militant group Hezbollah, carrying out air attacks and ground operations in south Lebanon.
This comes after a year of cross-border hostilities, with Hezbollah having launched more than 8,000 rockets at northern Israel in solidarity with Hamas.
Lebanese authorities said 1.2 million people are estimated to have fled their homes. United Nations officials said most of the country’s nearly 900 shelters are full and people are increasingly sleeping out in the open on the streets.
Israel is also facing escalating conflict with Iran – which backs both Hamas and Hezbollah – that has put the region on the brink of a wider war.
Experts said a Gaza ceasefire is the key to halting recent hostilities. However, a peace deal remains elusive as United States-led ceasefire talks have repeatedly sputtered.
“We need to first ensure there's a ceasefire … that could be a precursor to then find that two-state solution to the conflict,” said Dr Izzudin.
On the policy front, Singapore has reiterated its support for a two-state solution, which is widely seen as the path to peace.
“Singapore has been consistent in wanting peace and stability in the region, and wants the Israel-Palestine conflict to finally be resolved,” added Dr Izzudin.
“Singapore can play an important role diplomatically in calling for the ceasefire and the protection of civilians.”
In May, the country voted in favour of a United Nations resolution backing the admission of Palestine as a member of the world body.
Singapore’s government has also underscored the importance of not allowing conflicts elsewhere to divide Singaporeans, and that the country should not import foreign quarrels and politics, even as it builds ties internationally.
Singapore’s principled position is that both sides in the conflict need to find the political will to resume peace talks, with the support of the international community.
In the meantime, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said the nation remains committed to supporting the Palestinian Authority through the S$10 million Enhanced Technical Assistance Package and will continue to find practical ways to help Palestinians in these difficult times.