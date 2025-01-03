O-Level results to be released on Jan 10

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2024 Singapore-Cambridge Ordinary Level (O-Level) examinations will be released on Jan 10 at 2.30pm.
School candidates may receive their results from their secondary schools on that day, with details on collection arrangements to be shared by their respective schools, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said on Friday (Jan 3).
Those who are unable to collect their results in person can appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf from the school. Proxies must produce relevant documents for the school’s verification when collecting results.
The students may also contact their schools for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy.
Meanwhile, private candidates who are eligible for Singpass can use their account to obtain their results online via SEAB’s candidates portal from 3.15pm on Jan 10 to 11pm on Jan 24.
Those who are not eligible for Singpass can view their results in the portal using the account they created during the registration.
APPLYING FOR ADMISSION
Students can apply for admission to junior colleges, Millennia Institute (MI), polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) through the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) using their O-Level results.
The JAE Internet System will be accessible from 4pm on Jan 10, to 4pm on Jan 15 for students to submit their course choices.
Eligible candidates will receive a digital copy of Form A - which lists the candidate’s gross aggregate scores for JC, MI, polytechnic and ITE aggregate types and courses which they are eligible to apply for under the JAE - via their registered email addresses from 3pm on Jan 10.
Alternatively, they may also download a copy of Form A under the JAE Internet System during the application period.
ADMISSION RESULTS
The JAE posting results will be released on Feb 4 via SMS and the JAE Internet System.
Applicants posted to junior colleges and MI are to report to their posted school on Feb 5. If they have valid reasons for being unable to do so, they should contact their posted school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place, and the school will reserve the place for them.
Applicants posted to ITE will receive an email with the enrolment details on Feb 4, and those posted to polytechnics will receive the details from their respective institutions by end-February.
DIRECT SCHOOL ADMISSIONS FOR JUNIOR COLLEGE
Students who accepted offers through the 2024 Direct School Admission - Junior Colleges (DSA-JC) exercise will be admitted to their chosen junior college if their O-Level results meet the admission criteria. These students will not be eligible to participate in the JAE.
Students who do not meet the admission criteria may take part in the JAE.
To be eligible for admission to a junior college via JAE or DSA-JC, students must have an L1R5 gross aggregate score of no more than 20 and meet grade requirements for specific subjects.
EARLY ADMISSIONS FOR POLYTECHNICS, ITE
Students who had earlier accepted conditional offers to a polytechnic course through the Polytechnic Early Admissions Exercise in 2024 will have their offers confirmed if they have a net ELR2B23 score of 26 points or lower for the O-Levels, and meet the minimum entry requirements for the respective polytechnic courses.
Students who do not meet the above criteria will get another chance to apply for polytechnic courses which they are eligible for through the JAE.
Students who had accepted conditional offers to an ITE course through the ITE Early Admissions Exercise in 2024 will have their offers confirmed if they meet the subject-specific minimum entry requirements for the ITE course.
SECONDARY 4 NORMAL (ACADEMIC) STUDENTS
Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) students who sat for their O-Levels in 2024 can use their results to apply for a place in the Polytechnic Foundation Programme or Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme.
The Polytechnic Foundation Programme is an alternative to the Secondary 5 N(Academic) year.
"It is a one-year foundation programme offered at the polytechnics which provides students with a practice-oriented approach to prepare them for entry into the relevant diploma courses," said MOE and SEAB.
Students are eligible to apply for the programme if they have a raw ELMAB3 aggregate of 12 points or lower and meet the subject-specific requirements for their chosen course.
They will receive a form, which contains a unique password that they can use to submit their applications, from their respective secondary schools in person.
Applications for the programme will open from 1.30pm on Jan 10, to 4pm on Jan 15. The posting results will be released online at 1.30pm on Jan 22.
Students will have to indicate if they wish to accept, reject or appeal for a change of course by 4pm on Jan 27.
The last day of school for Secondary 5 students who have accepted a place in the Polytechnic Foundation Programme will be on Jan 31. They will be informed by their respective polytechnics on the enrolment dates for the programme.
Meanwhile, the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme prepares students for progression into selected polytechnic diploma courses through a two-year Higher Nitec course at ITE, said MOE and SEAB.
Students are eligible to apply for the programme if they have a raw ELMAB3 aggregate of 19 points or lower and meet the subject-specific requirements for their chosen course.
Eligible students can submit their applications online from 12am on Jan 10 to 11.59pm on Jan 14. Posting results will be released at 9am on Jan 17, and students will have to accept or reject their offer by 11.59pm on Jan 21.
Those offered a place under the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme should report to ITE on Jan 22.