GE2025: ‘Humbling’ to have received strong support, says Desmond Lee as PAP teams thank supporters

SINGAPORE: Although the last results of the General Election came in well after midnight, MPs-elect had already hit the ground running on Sunday (May 4) morning, eagerly thanking residents for their support.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee led his five-person team as they greeted patrons of a coffee shop in Jurong West hours after winning the newly formed West Coast-Jurong West Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

The team won 60.01 per cent of votes against a Progress Singapore Party (PSP) team led by chairman Tan Cheng Bock.

The team comprises former Jurong GRC MP Shawn Huang, former West Coast GRC MP Ang Wei Neng and electoral debutants Cassandra Lee and Hamid Razak.

As Mr Lee made his rounds around the coffee shop, some residents having their breakfast eagerly waited for him to approach their table for handshakes, while other passers-by made a beeline towards him to congratulate him for the team’s win.

Although this was just the first stop of the day, Mr Lee patiently listened as residents took turns to speak to him, occasionally wiping the sweat off his face from the morning heat with a towel.

He extended his arm multiple times to help them hold their phones up as they took selfies, and encouraged his teammates to squeeze in for the shots.

An elderly resident told Dr Hamid in Mandarin that he was very intelligent for being able to speak the language, while his teammates laughed and nodded in agreement.