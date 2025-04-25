GE2025: PAR chief Lim Tean dismisses impact of pending court cases on campaign, says he's a 'renowned lawyer'

SINGAPORE: Secretary-general of the People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) Lim Tean on Friday (Apr 25) brushed off any impact that his pending court cases would have on his General Election campaign, stating that he was a "renowned lawyer".

"I ask voters not to be distracted by any of all those smears that may be levelled against me," Mr Lim said in response to CNA's question during a walkabout in Potong Pasir Avenue 1.

He was given six weeks’ jail and a S$1,000 (US$760) fine in February for practising law when he did not have a valid certificate. He told CNA then that he would appeal against his conviction and sentence.

He also faces four other charges, including criminal breach of trust as an attorney and unlawful stalking, that are pending before the court.

His sentence does not reach the threshold for disqualification to run for election to become a Member of Parliament (MP). Under the Constitution, anyone fined at least S$10,000 or jailed at least one year for a single offence is disqualified from running for election to become an MP.

Addressing the charges, he told CNA that the "smears" are not new and have been ongoing even before 2020. "But I am still standing strong, and I will be here every day fighting for the residents of Potong Pasir," he said.

Mr Lim is contesting Potong Pasir SMC, and is in a three-way fight against the People’s Action Party's (PAP) Alex Yeo and Mr Williamson Lee from the Singapore People's Party.