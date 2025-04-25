GE2025: PAR chief Lim Tean dismisses impact of pending court cases on campaign, says he's a 'renowned lawyer'
"I ask voters not to be distracted by any of all those smears that may be levelled against me," said Lim Tean, who is contesting Potong Pasir SMC in the General Election.
SINGAPORE: Secretary-general of the People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) Lim Tean on Friday (Apr 25) brushed off any impact that his pending court cases would have on his General Election campaign, stating that he was a "renowned lawyer".
"I ask voters not to be distracted by any of all those smears that may be levelled against me," Mr Lim said in response to CNA's question during a walkabout in Potong Pasir Avenue 1.
He was given six weeks’ jail and a S$1,000 (US$760) fine in February for practising law when he did not have a valid certificate. He told CNA then that he would appeal against his conviction and sentence.
He also faces four other charges, including criminal breach of trust as an attorney and unlawful stalking, that are pending before the court.
His sentence does not reach the threshold for disqualification to run for election to become a Member of Parliament (MP). Under the Constitution, anyone fined at least S$10,000 or jailed at least one year for a single offence is disqualified from running for election to become an MP.
Addressing the charges, he told CNA that the "smears" are not new and have been ongoing even before 2020. "But I am still standing strong, and I will be here every day fighting for the residents of Potong Pasir," he said.
Mr Lim is contesting Potong Pasir SMC, and is in a three-way fight against the People’s Action Party's (PAP) Alex Yeo and Mr Williamson Lee from the Singapore People's Party.
"I AM A RENOWNED LAWYER": LIM TEAN
On whether his conviction and pending charges would affect his chances at this election, the 60-year-old said: "Not at all."
He said that he was a "very senior lawyer" who has handled some of the country's "most prolific, most high-profile cases" in the last five years. He brought up his role in representing blogger and financial adviser Leong Sze Hian, and the editor of alternative news website The Online Citizen Terry Xu in their defamation cases involving then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
He added that he had also represented a "large number of clients" in constitutional and administrative law matters, challenging the decisions of government agencies and correction directions under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).
"I do not want to beat my own drum, but I am a renowned lawyer," said Mr Lim, adding that he was not going to "hide my fire under the bushels any longer".
He also claimed that he had done "a lot more prominent" cases in Singapore compared to the lawyers who were MPs before parliament was dissolved, as well as those in the past, without naming them.
Mr Lim said PAR is "fully into the election campaign" and has plans to hold three rallies, with the first tentatively set for Saturday in Jalan Besar.
A four-member PAR team comprising private tutor and newcomer Mr Chiu Shin Kong, businessman Mr Mohamad Hamim Aliyas, nurse Ms Sarina Abu Hassan, and preschool educator Ms Vigneswari V Ramachandran is running in the Group Representation Constituency (GRC).
They are up against the PAP slate led by Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo.