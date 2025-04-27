GE2025: Singapore Votes – The Roundtable

Five political parties will take part in Singapore Votes 2025: The Roundtable hosted by Mediacorp. The 90-minute question-and-answer programme will be broadcast live on Sunday (Apr 27) at 8pm.

The parties that accepted the invitation to take part are the People's Action Party, Workers' Party, Red Dot United, People's Alliance for Reform and Progress Singapore Party.

The participants representing each party are Chee Hong Tat (PAP), Michael Thng (WP), Ravi Philemon (RDU), Lim Tean (PAR) and Stephanie Tan (PSP).

Mediacorp said in a media release that, similar to GE2020, it intended to invite participants from the four political parties fielding the largest number of candidates to the roundtables. However, since there was a tie between two parties for the fourth spot, five parties were invited.