GE Newbies Watch: Ex-army chief, private tutor, swim coach among potential candidates seen on the ground

SINGAPORE: With political parties stepping up outreach in the lead-up to the next General Election, the past week has seen a flurry of activity on the ground.

As the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and the People's Power Party (PPP) launched their manifestos, a new wave of faces from across the political spectrum has been seen walking the ground.

In this sixth installment of a running series, CNA profiles seven individuals who may be contesting the next election.

David Neo (PAP)