GE2025: Ong Ye Kung says he can best serve Sembawang GRC residents if he is both MP and minister
“It is extremely satisfying when I can see the policies made in MOH in Outram Road land in Sembawang and benefitting the residents here,” said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.
SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday (Apr 28) he will watch over the welfare of Sembawang and Woodlands town residents from Cabinet if elected, as he pointed out the benefits of having an MP who is also a minister.
He gave an example, saying that as health minister, he drove the implementation of Age Well SG, expanded the network of Active Ageing Centres and gave more funding to each centre.
When he saw that the Sembawang Active Ageing Centres became better resourced from the Ministry of Health (MOH), he worked with volunteers to expand the range of activities for seniors.
“It is extremely satisfying when I can see the policies made in MOH in Outram Road land in Sembawang and benefitting the residents here,” said Mr Ong, whose People's Action Party (PAP) team will be contesting Sembawang GRC against the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) and the National Solidarity Party (NSP).
“I cannot do this if I am not the minister for health, and the MP of Sembawang at the same time. The SDP thinks it is a problem. I think they are trying to hoodwink you. I can best serve you when I am both a Minister and an MP."
Speaking at PAP's rally in Sembawang, Mr Ong highlighted the improvements made by MPs to Sembawang over the years, including building the Bukit Canberra community hub, which also houses Singapore’s largest Active SG gym.
The empty field in Admiralty is now Yusof Ishak Mosque and home to a regional hospital, the Woodlands Health hospital and more projects are in the pipeline, he said. This includes developing the area around the future Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) station in Woodlands to provide new homes, entertainment, recreation, community facilities, parks and workplaces.
“One thing (the SDP) says, I think is disingenuous, they say all these plans and projects that I just described to you, they are going to happen anyway, because the PAP will be the government.
“Whoever is the MP, never mind. Choose (the SDP), and all these things that I just mentioned will still happen,” he said.
“Really, I don’t think SDP can come here for one month and make such sweeping statements.”
Besides Mr Ong, the other four PAP candidates at Sembawang GRC are Mr Vikram Nair, Ms Mariam Jaafar, Mr Gabriel Lam and Mr Ng Shi Xuan. All five candidates, along with Ms Poh Li San – PAP candidate at Sembawang West SMC – were at the rally held at a field beside Sun Plaza.
During his speech, Mr Ng said he asked Mr Ong if there is scope for people with “very healthy balances” to use more of their MediSave.
This came after Mr Ng said he spoke to a senior resident who posed him the question.
“(Mr Ong) said he has an open mind and it’s something the ministry has been studying. So many healthcare policies have been transformed under Min Ong; I hope we have a policy for this one soon,” said Mr Ng.
Ms Mariam outlined improvements to Sembawang GRC that the team is hoping to implement if elected.
She said they would focus even more on youths in Sembawang, launching new community scholarships for those who make a positive impact on the community, regardless of their background.
They are also looking to expand the Store@Woodlands Programme, which provides food and essential items to low-income and vulnerable families.
“To me, being your MP is more than about making speeches inside parliament, it’s about making your lives better outside of parliament, today and in the future,” said Ms Mariam.
Mr Lam said that if he is elected to parliament, he would like to see more support for ex-convicts.
He would do so by helping their families, providing the former offenders – which he called “overcomers” – with the right employment opportunities and issuing refurbished laptops to their children who might not be able to afford new devices.
During her speech, Ms Poh, who is up against SDP’s Chee Soon Juan in Sembawang West SMC, said that this is not a time for "political experiments".
“It deserves a proven person. Someone who’s been here with you. Someone who knows what is at stake," said Ms Poh, who represented the Sembawang West division of Sembawang GRC after the last election.
The recent electoral boundary changes saw the creation of Sembawang West SMC from Sembawang GRC.
She acknowledged that Dr Chee is passionate and has walked a long political path, but has not served “a community from within”.
“Passion alone does not build playgrounds, nor support seniors, nor comfort a struggling family.”
She said that Sembawang West was only just getting started.
“We are ready for the next chapter. We need a clear path forward. We need chapter two of Sembawang West to be bold, compassionate and rooted in experience.”