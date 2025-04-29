GE2025: Ong Ye Kung says he can best serve Sembawang GRC residents if he is both MP and minister

SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday (Apr 28) he will watch over the welfare of Sembawang and Woodlands town residents from Cabinet if elected, as he pointed out the benefits of having an MP who is also a minister.

He gave an example, saying that as health minister, he drove the implementation of Age Well SG, expanded the network of Active Ageing Centres and gave more funding to each centre.

When he saw that the Sembawang Active Ageing Centres became better resourced from the Ministry of Health (MOH), he worked with volunteers to expand the range of activities for seniors.

“It is extremely satisfying when I can see the policies made in MOH in Outram Road land in Sembawang and benefitting the residents here,” said Mr Ong, whose People's Action Party (PAP) team will be contesting Sembawang GRC against the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) and the National Solidarity Party (NSP).

“I cannot do this if I am not the minister for health, and the MP of Sembawang at the same time. The SDP thinks it is a problem. I think they are trying to hoodwink you. I can best serve you when I am both a Minister and an MP."

Speaking at PAP's rally in Sembawang, Mr Ong highlighted the improvements made by MPs to Sembawang over the years, including building the Bukit Canberra community hub, which also houses Singapore’s largest Active SG gym.

The empty field in Admiralty is now Yusof Ishak Mosque and home to a regional hospital, the Woodlands Health hospital and more projects are in the pipeline, he said. This includes developing the area around the future Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) station in Woodlands to provide new homes, entertainment, recreation, community facilities, parks and workplaces.

“One thing (the SDP) says, I think is disingenuous, they say all these plans and projects that I just described to you, they are going to happen anyway, because the PAP will be the government.

“Whoever is the MP, never mind. Choose (the SDP), and all these things that I just mentioned will still happen,” he said.

“Really, I don’t think SDP can come here for one month and make such sweeping statements.”