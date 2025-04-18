GE2025: Ng Eng Hen to retire from politics as PAP introduces two new faces in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC

SINGAPORE: Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Friday (Apr 18) that he is stepping down from politics, making him the first minister confirmed to not be running in this General Election.

Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat will lead the People’s Action Party (PAP) Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC slate, joined by two political newcomers, said the ruling party at its branch office at Toa Payoh West-Thomson.

"It's been an honour and privilege to serve my residents and Singaporeans at large for five terms," said Dr Ng.