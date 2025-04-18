GE2025: Ng Eng Hen to retire from politics as PAP introduces two new faces in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC
Social entrepreneur Cai Yinzhou and charity director Elysa Chen will join PAP’s Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC team.
SINGAPORE: Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Friday (Apr 18) that he is stepping down from politics, making him the first minister confirmed to not be running in this General Election.
Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat will lead the People’s Action Party (PAP) Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC slate, joined by two political newcomers, said the ruling party at its branch office at Toa Payoh West-Thomson.
"It's been an honour and privilege to serve my residents and Singaporeans at large for five terms," said Dr Ng.
The 66-year-old said that leadership succession is a cardinal strength and virtue for the PAP, which is why he's stepping aside for new blood, just as his predecessors had done.
"The new anchor for this GRC, Minister Chee Hong Tat is more than capable, well-established and has proven himself over the last 10 years to have improved the lives of residents here," he said.
Former MP Chong Kee Hiong will also not stand in the upcoming polls.
Two new faces, charity director Elysa Chen, 41, and social entrepreneur Cai Yinzhou, 35, will join Mr Chee and Mr Saktiandi Supaat to make up the four-member team in Bishan-Toa Payoh.
Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang said at the same press conference that she will recontest in Marymount SMC.
Said Dr Ng: "For any government, there's always tension between renewal and experience, not sure what the best balance is. I think it's a virtue that PAP forces itself to renew, and that for more senior politicians like myself, we emulate the examples that we saw when we came in as newbies."
"If older ones don't step aside for new ones, you don't prepare for the future. It's as simple as that."
Dr Ng, a former oncologist, entered politics more than two decades ago in 2001.
He has served in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC since.
Dr Ng has been the Minister for Defence since 2011. Before that he had helmed the Education and Manpower ministries.
He was also Leader of the House between 2011 and 2015.
Mr Chee said that there will be no changes to the GRC's internal boundaries. If elected, Mr Saktiandi will continue to look after Toa Payoh East, and Mr Chee Toa Payoh West. Ms Chen will take over Bishan East-Sin Ming, while Mr Cai will be at Toa Payoh Central, formerly Dr Ng's ward.
"In this turbulent and uncertain global environment, you can count on the PAP team to deliver for you, to care for you, to keep you safe, and importantly, to fight for you, to have a brighter future for you and your family," said Mr Chee.
NEW FACES
Ms Chen, 41, is the executive director of youth social service agency CampusImpact.
Prior to this, she was a teacher at a local junior college and a Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) journalist, where she was on the crime beat.
Mr Cai, 35, is the executive director of the Chinatown Heritage Centre. He is also a long-time Geylang resident who founded Geylang Adventures, which organises tours around the neighbourhood.
He has been volunteering with the PAP since 2018, and had earlier said that he hoped to be fielded as a candidate in this General Election.
Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC has 98,505 registered electors. It is one of five GRCs to keep its electoral boundaries in the recent Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) report.
During the last election in 2020, a team comprising Dr Ng, Mr Chee, Mr Saktiandi and Mr Chong beat the Singapore People’s Party (SPP) with 67.23 per cent of the votes.
The SPP, which also fielded a team in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC in 2015, said last month that it intends to do the same in the coming election.