GE2025: Labour unionist Patrick Tay to defend his Pioneer seat for the PAP

SINGAPORE: Labour unionist Patrick Tay will once again represent the People’s Action Party (PAP) in the Pioneer single-seat ward for the next General Election.

Mr Tay, who is the assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), is the incumbent MP for the ward.

“I hope to support our residents, to journey with you together in the next five years,” said Mr Tay on Tuesday (Apr 15) at the PAP’s West Coast branch office, where his candidacy was announced.

He thanked Pioneer residents for their "love, support (and) encouragement" over the past five years and said that community volunteers had rolled out programmes in the constituency to address needs in healthcare, education and employment.

Its infrastructure and living environment have also been upgraded, he said.