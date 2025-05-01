GE2025: Eight parties deliver campaign messages in final political broadcast

SINGAPORE: Eight political parties delivered their final campaign messages on Thursday (May 1) in political broadcasts on free-to-air television and radio.

This is the second bout of political party broadcasts – the first round aired on Apr 25. Each broadcast will be transmitted once on television and once on radio.

Political parties that field at least six candidates under a recognised party symbol are eligible to take part in the broadcasts. Independents and political parties fielding fewer than six candidates are not eligible for them.

In this General Election, eight parties are eligible for the political broadcasts – the National Solidarity Party, People’s Power Party, Singapore Democratic Party, People’s Alliance for Reform, Progress Singapore Party, Red Dot United, Workers’ Party and People’s Action Party.

The duration of airtime allocated to each political party is based on the number of candidates it fielded. Eligible parties have been allocated between four and 14 minutes of airtime.

The order of the broadcasts is determined by the number of candidates fielded by the parties, starting first with the party fielding the fewest candidates and ending with the party fielding the most candidates.