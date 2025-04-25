GE2025: PPP's political broadcast asks Singaporeans to choose leaders ‘willing to face tough issues head on’

SINGAPORE: The opposition People’s Power Party (PPP) candidate Vere Nathan Shen Li on Friday (Apr 25) called on Singaporeans to choose leaders “willing to face the tough issues head on”, in his party's political broadcast ahead of the May 3 General Election.

Mr Nathan, 26, said Singaporeans should elect leaders who will “fight for the interests of the people above any selfish or short-term gain” and who will “lead by example”.

“To achieve this, we as a nation must make sure to elect the leaders that we know will bring the torch of truth into every level and department of government to illuminate transparency, accountability, and competency.

“Without which, no amount of trust can be built,” he said.