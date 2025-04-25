GE2025: PPP's political broadcast asks Singaporeans to choose leaders ‘willing to face tough issues head on’
PPP's candidate for Tampines GRC Vere Nathan spoke on behalf of the opposition party in its allocated political broadcast on Apr 25.
SINGAPORE: The opposition People’s Power Party (PPP) candidate Vere Nathan Shen Li on Friday (Apr 25) called on Singaporeans to choose leaders “willing to face the tough issues head on”, in his party's political broadcast ahead of the May 3 General Election.
Mr Nathan, 26, said Singaporeans should elect leaders who will “fight for the interests of the people above any selfish or short-term gain” and who will “lead by example”.
“To achieve this, we as a nation must make sure to elect the leaders that we know will bring the torch of truth into every level and department of government to illuminate transparency, accountability, and competency.
“Without which, no amount of trust can be built,” he said.
Mr Nathan, currently an operations executive at a landscaping company, was first introduced by the PPP during a walkabout in mid-March. He told reporters then that he had joined the party only in recent months.
He is part of a PPP team also comprising party chief Goh Meng Seng, chairman Derrick Sim, Mr Peter Soh and Ms Arbaah Haroun, which will go up against the ruling People's Action Party, the Workers' Party and the National Solidarity Party in a four-cornered fight for Tampines GRC.
Mr Nathan began his four-minute speech by stating that Singapore was at “yet another crossroad” as it approaches its 60th year of independence, and that the nation was “old enough” to go through what he called a “first real change of guard”.
The Infocomm Media Development Authority has allocated airtime on free-to-air television and radio for political parties to deliver their campaigning messages during two political party broadcasts – on Apr 25 and May 1.
Each broadcast will be transmitted once on television and once on radio.
Political parties that field at least six candidates under a recognised party symbol are eligible for the party political broadcasts. Independents and political parties fielding fewer than six candidates are not eligible for them.
In this General Election, eight parties are eligible for the political broadcasts.
The duration of airtime allocated for each political party will be based on the number of candidates fielded by it. The allocated airtime will be the same for both party political broadcasts for each political party.
Eligible parties have been allocated between four and 14 minutes of airtime, with Peoples' Power Party being allocated four minutes.
“It is upon the backdrop of a seismic shift in global affairs that Singaporeans now make an important decision on who is to be part of the team in parliament to lead us forward through this new world order,” he said.
He then added that Singapore must not be distracted by “petty arguments and useless talk”.
Instead, he said, we must focus on the foundation that will allow us not just to survive, but to thrive as we navigate these uncharted waters.
“And that foundation is the trust and confidence we have in our leadership; it is the knowledge that our government will lead us from the front with integrity, transparency and accountability.
“Not by pushing policies and making decisions from an ivory tower, unaware of the situation of the citizens on the ground.”
Mr Nathan concluded by urging Singaporeans to “not just to vote for anyone”.
He said: “Vote for your home, vote for your children, vote for Singapore, vote for People’s Power Party.”