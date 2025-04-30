GE2025: RDU calls for ‘measurable’ KPIs for government agencies, questions ministerial salaries at rally

SINGAPORE: Red Dot United (RDU) on Wednesday (Apr 30) took aim at government ministries and statutory boards at the party's third rally for the General Election, calling for “clear, measurable and transparent” KPIs for these agencies and hitting out at ministerial salaries.

Governance in Singapore has lost “that sense of responsibility”, said RDU’s candidate for Nee Soon GRC Pang Heng Chuan, addressing supporters at the field at Boon Lay Way, located in Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC.

In the private sector, individuals are held accountable for results, said Mr Pang, a 56-year-old company director.

“If you overspend, you answer for it. If your team fails, you step up, not just hide behind junior staff. And that’s what’s missing in our political leadership, the willingness to say, ‘I was responsible, I will make it right,’” he added.

“Ministers want million-dollar salaries, justified as competitive pay, fine. But if they want CEO pay, they must accept CEO accountability.”

Besides Jurong-East Bukit Batok GRC, RDU is also fielding candidates in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, Nee Soon GRC and Jurong Central SMC. A total of 13 candidates spoke at the rally on Wednesday.

The party is calling for public key performance indicators (KPIs) – every ministry and statutory board should be made to report on their targets annually in a "clear, measurable and transparent" way, said Mr Pang, adding that there would be real consequences for failure.

“If major lapses occur, we expect resignations, not just a press release.”

Parliament must not be a rubber stamp, he said, adding that it must scrutinise, challenge and correct policies.

Large-scale projects must also undergo independent risk evaluation before they are approved, said Mr Pang.

“We must cut the fat. No more bloated ministries. No more mayors and parliamentary secretaries collecting salaries with no clear portfolios. Trim the waste at the top and use it to strengthen the backbone of this nation – housing, healthcare, eldercare, job support.”

The same standards of accountability must apply to everyone, especially to leaders, stressed Holland-Bukit Timah GRC candidate Sharad Kumar.

"This is not just about one mistake. This is about a troubling pattern," he added, noting Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan's hot mic incident, and his and Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam's renting of the colonial bungalows along Ridout Road.

"If ministers can live like aristocrats while young families struggle for basic housing, something has gone terribly wrong. This isn't about envy. This is about survival, about trust," said Mr Kumar.