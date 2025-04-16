GE2025: RDU unveils potential candidates for Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC

SINGAPORE: Red Dot United (RDU) has unveiled its five potential candidates who will likely contest the Jurong East-Bukit Batok Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

They are: non-profit organisation manager Liyana Dhamirah, waste management company director Osman Sulaiman, artist Ben Puah, marketing agency director Marcus Neo and principal software engineer Harish Mohanadas.

Ms Liyana had previously contested under RDU in the 2020 General Election for Jurong GRC, while Mr Osman contested under the Singapore People’s Party (SPP) banner for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

Ms Liyana, Mr Puah and Mr Harish were earlier this month unveiled as “team leads” for the party’s campaign at the five-member GRC.

RDU presented the potential candidates to the media on Wednesday (Apr 16) at 255 Jurong East Street 24, near Jurong-Clementi Town Council, which is within Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC.

The quintet, if fielded on Nomination Day on Apr 23, will be up against a People’s Action Party (PAP) slate that will be led by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and former Yuhua SMC MP Grace Fu.

Joining her are two new faces: charity director David Hoe and former Hougang representative Lee Hong Chuang. Also on the team are current Jurong GRC MP and Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mazam, as well as Bukit Batok SMC MP and Minister of State for Transport and Law Murali Pillai.

Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC was formed from a merger of Bukit Batok SMC and parts of Jurong GRC, Yuhua SMC and Hong Kah North SMC following the latest electoral boundaries review. The GRC has 142,510 voters.

Jurong GRC was PAP’s best-performing GRC in the last two elections, securing 79.29 per cent of votes in 2015 and 74.61 per cent in 2020. It was previously anchored by former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who left politics to contest the presidency in 2023.

Singapore will head to the polls on May 3.

LIYANA DHAMIRAH