GE2025: RDU does not believe in ‘adversarial approach’ when it comes to solving Singaporeans' problems

CAMPAIGN SLOGAN FOR JURONG EAST-BUKIT BATOK UNVEILED

Mr Philemon said that the theme for the party's Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC GE2025 campaign will be “raise the standard”.

The slogan was chosen based on some discontent and complaints the party has heard from residents here.

He said, for example, that there are young people and seniors trying to chase good paying jobs that are “elusive to them”.

He also took a jab at Manpower Minister Tan See Leng’s comments last month, where he advised young undergraduates not to think about the stipend or pay during their internship but to instead focus on the exposure, given the current skills-based job market.

Mr Philemon added that he has observed seniors saying they need to “stretch their dollar” for a cup of coffee.

He also said that the area has a rat issue that has cost some business owners in lost merchandise.

“I think we need to raise the standard when it comes to municipal issues. We need to raise the standard when it comes to national policies which affect young people, we need to raise the standard when it comes to how we treat people, especially our senior citizens, and that is what our campaign here will be about,” he said.

He added that the party is “not just complainers”, but have sought to find solutions to some of these issues.

For instance, he said RDU will continue to engage the town councils, grassroots organisations, and the PAP in “trying to find lasting, permanent solutions for the people”.

“I think these solutions have got to be permanent solutions,” he said. “They cannot be temporary fixes for the people, for the people, and that's what our concerns seem to be about.”