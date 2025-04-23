GE2025: Singapore Democratic Alliance proposes levy on EP holders, higher NSF pay in manifesto
The opposition party also suggests allowing Singaporeans to use their Medisave monies in "accredited healthcare institutions" across the ASEAN region.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) published its manifesto on Wednesday (Apr 23), proposing a staggered levy on Employment Pass (EP) holders and to use the proceeds to fund a higher full-time national servicemen (NSF) allowance.
In a 22-page election manifesto ahead of the May 3 polls, the SDA laid out four main areas of focus.
These are reducing high cost of living pressures on common Singaporeans, improving job prospects for Singaporean talents, making public housing affordable and easily obtainable, as well as increasing access to quality and affordable healthcare.
The opposition bloc also announced its campaign slogan as "Make Change Happen".
"Our role is simple - to raise the concerns of common Singaporeans to today’s 'ivory tower' government, and to propose good policy reforms that will improve lives of the many and not just the elite," SDA chief Desmond Lim wrote in a message.
"We want to better your quality of life today, and lay a good foundation for the generations to come so they will be proud to be Singaporeans."
The SDA is a coalition currently comprising the Singapore Malay National Organisation (PKMS) and the Singapore Justice Party (SJP).
In its manifesto, SDA also dedicated a page to how it would improve lives at Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, the only constituency it is contesting in this year's General Election.
Proposals here included devoting more community spaces for "mental wellness counselling centres" as well as "community employment networks" for residents.
Earlier on Wednesday, the party successfully submitted their nomination papers at Yusof Ishak Secondary School.
SDA's Pasir-Ris Changi GRC slate consists of Mr Lim, Mr Abu Mohamed, Mr Harminder Pal Singh and Mr Chia Yun Kai.
They will go up against a People's Action Party team helmed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah, alongside Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Desmond Tan, Mr Sharael Taha and new face Ms Valerie Lee.
RENT CONTROLS
As part of proposals in its manifesto to reduce the cost of living, the SDA suggested the formation of an independent body similar to the CPIB (Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau) to "proactively" check on government spending.
"Cost savings from trimming wasteful spending will reduce the need for unnecessary tax hikes," the manifesto read. "The move will also improve the accountability of the government when it comes to prudent use of taxpayers’ monies."
The SDA also proposed rent controls on coffee shops and commercial shop spaces in residential neighbourhoods, to prevent landlords from raising rent "unfairly and exorbitantly". This will be coupled with property tax rebates to reward landlords for offering "sustainable" rent increases, the party added.
"To make life better, local small businesses must be given a fair shot at starting up,
competing and prospering," said SDA. "And when they can afford to offer lower prices to compete, cost of living will be reduced for common Singaporeans."
HELPING NSFS
The party also proposed a "staggered levy" on EP-holders, to incentivise companies to hire and groom young Singaporeans to take on high-skilled and managerial positions, as well as level the playing field for middle-aged Singaporeans who face the prospect of being too expensive to hire.
The levy would be higher for positions that require entry-level skillsets, and taper down
for high-skilled positions, said the SDA.
The party estimated that S$2 billion would be collected annually from its proposed levies. This could then be used to fund a S$1,600 base allowance for all NSFs, it said.
Any unused revenue from levies would be put in a "national service fund".
The S$1,600 figure brings the NSF allowance in line with the local qualifying salary of full-time local low-wage workers, said the SDA.
It also proposed free local university education for NSFs who qualify for and choose to pursue higher education opportunities.
The SDA also proposed allowing Singaporeans to use their Medisave monies at "accredited healthcare institutions" across the ASEAN region, pointing out that countries such as Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia have "good, advanced medical facilities and capable doctors".
"More options abroad for Singaporeans will lessen the strain on our local healthcare system, which is already suffering from bed and labour shortages," said the party. "Increased competition will serve to lower the overall cost of the healthcare here, which in turn opens up more choices for Singaporeans."