GE2025: Singapore Democratic Alliance proposes levy on EP holders, higher NSF pay in manifesto

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) published its manifesto on Wednesday (Apr 23), proposing a staggered levy on Employment Pass (EP) holders and to use the proceeds to fund a higher full-time national servicemen (NSF) allowance.

In a 22-page election manifesto ahead of the May 3 polls, the SDA laid out four main areas of focus.

These are reducing high cost of living pressures on common Singaporeans, improving job prospects for Singaporean talents, making public housing affordable and easily obtainable, as well as increasing access to quality and affordable healthcare.

The opposition bloc also announced its campaign slogan as "Make Change Happen".

"Our role is simple - to raise the concerns of common Singaporeans to today’s 'ivory tower' government, and to propose good policy reforms that will improve lives of the many and not just the elite," SDA chief Desmond Lim wrote in a message.

"We want to better your quality of life today, and lay a good foundation for the generations to come so they will be proud to be Singaporeans."

The SDA is a coalition currently comprising the Singapore Malay National Organisation (PKMS) and the Singapore Justice Party (SJP).