GE2025: Singapore Democratic Alliance to confirm decision on Punggol GRC a day before Nomination Day

Mr Lim was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a visit to Pulau Ubin on Sunday.

He was accompanied by around 10 other party members and volunteers, including SDA secretary-general Abu Mohamed and at least one new face, entrepreneur Muhammad Faizal Mohmad.

Asked about members who contested in previous elections but have not been present at recent events - such as Mr Kelvin Ong - Mr Lim said they were still with the party and that "when the time comes ... we will come together".

Pulau Ubin, an island in northeast Singapore, used to be part of East Coast GRC but has been redrawn into Pasir Ris-Changi GRC for the upcoming polls.

SDA has said it will focus on this newly formed constituency, which absorbed districts from the now-defunct Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC - which the opposition party had contested unsuccessfully since 2006.

The rest of the districts in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC are part of a new four-member Punggol GRC, which has also subsumed Punggol West SMC.

At the last election in 2020, the single seat was won by PAP's Sun Xueling against WP's Tan Chen Chen.

The WP has not confirmed if it will contest in Punggol, though its members - including new face Sufyan Mikhail Putra Mohd Kamil - have been seen walking the ground there.

Mr Lim was asked if SDA would avoid three-cornered fights.

"We never go into other people's place ... and we are not the one that initiates," said Mr Lim.

"We have been very consistently - after every election - been present in that constituency Pasir Ris-Punggol, and now it's Pasir Ris-Changi."