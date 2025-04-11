GE2025: Wildlife control, challenges for seniors among Pulau Ubin residents' concerns shared with PAP team on walkabout

SINGAPORE: Wildlife issues and difficulties for seniors in accessing digital support vouchers were among the challenges raised by Pulau Ubin residents, as a team from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) visited the island on Friday (Apr 11).

The island, with about 30 registered residents, was redrawn into the boundaries of the new Pasir Ris-Changi Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the latest review of the country’s electoral map.

A PAP contingent consisting of Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Desmond Tan, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Health Janil Puthucheary, Mr Sharael Taha and new face Valerie Lee, spent about an hour and a half speaking to residents there, accompanied by about 15 party volunteers.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Ms Lee said the team “had a great time really understanding the concerns of the residents living there”.

“Top of the line will definitely be a little wildlife challenges, which is why we kind of reiterate that we will work quite closely with (the National Parks Board) in the future to really help solve that,” said the head of corporate affairs for Singapore and Southeast Asia at Sembcorp Industries.

“Of course, on the island there's a lot of elderlies that we will continue to really support,” she said, adding that the team got their contact numbers so that they could directly assist them moving forward.

Some of the challenges faced by the mostly senior demographic of the island included redeeming government support vouchers, such as the Climate Vouchers, said Ms Lee.