GE2025: SDA will focus resources on Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, to announce decision on Punggol GRC next week
The Singapore Democratic Alliance said it was "well aware" that the Workers' Party was interested in Punggol, and that it was waiting for updates on that front.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) said on Sunday (Apr 13) it will be focusing its resources on Pasir Ris-Changi GRC but stopped short of confirming whether it will be contesting Punggol GRC.
The party conducted a walkabout around Lengkok Mariam under the new Pasir Ris-Changi GRC on Sunday morning, with 11 members visiting landed houses and conversing with residents over 1.5 hours. SDA chairman Desmond Lim could be heard telling residents about the boundary change after greeting them.
Lengkok Mariam and its immediate surrounding area are currently under East Coast GRC, but have been redrawn into the new Pasir Ris-Changi GRC for the upcoming General Election (GE).
With the recent boundary changes, districts that were under Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC will also absorbed into Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, which will have 100,639 voters.
SDA has been contesting Pasir Ris-Punggol for every election since 2006, but has not been successful.
The opposition party has been seen conducting its walkabouts in the new areas that fall under Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.
However, SDA has yet to confirm whether it will be running in Punggol GRC. When asked about this after the walkabout, Mr Lim said the party was still "working on it" and is expected to give an answer next week.
"We are well aware that Workers' Party has actually expressed their interest. So as I say again, give us one more week. I think we're able to make some conclusions … (for) SDA's position, we will avoid three-cornered fights, because this is not (in) the interest of the people."
Asked if Pasir Ris-Changi was the only area SDA was conducting walkabouts, Mr Lim said the party was focusing on the GRC to consolidate resources.
"We don't want to dilute our resources. We know where is our limit and under what kind of condition we can perform better, so we will focus our resources in Pasir Ris-Changi."
If Punggol GRC is in the picture, SDA will be contesting eight seats in total, compared to the five it contested in GE2020.
NEW PARTY JOINS SDA
Mr Lim also hinted at a new party that recently joined the coalition after the SDA's central executive committee approved its application last Tuesday.
He declined to reveal the details of the new party, saying that this will be revealed closer to Nomination Day, but added that SDA has been in talks with the party since early this year. The new party would be contesting under the banner of SDA for the upcoming election.
The current SDA comprises the Singapore Malay National Organisation (PKMS) and the Singapore Justice Party (SJP).
Mr Lim also declined to introduce new candidates, saying that the party had "a few prospective candidates" who have been "working very hard and have hearts for the people".
"We will let you all know very soon, who will be representing SDA to contest under Pasir Ris-Changi GRC," he said.
At GE2020, Mr Lim, PKMS president Abu Mohamed, electrical engineer Kuswadi Atnawi, facilities management manager Kelvin Ong and business consultant Harminder Pal Singh from SDA went against the incumbent People's Action Party (PAP) and Peoples Voice (PV) in a three-cornered fight in Pasir Ris-Punggol.
SDA placed second with 23.67 per cent of the votes.
Mr Abu Mohamed, Mr Kuswadi, Mr Ong and Mr Singh were not present at Sunday's walkabout. Among the members and volunteers present was entrepreneur Muhammad Faizal Mohmad, 42, who has been a PKMS member since 2016.
The PAP team for GE2020 comprised Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Desmond Tan, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Health Janil Puthucheary, Mr Sharael Taha and Ms Yeo Wan Ling, who won with 64.16 per cent of the votes.
Earlier this week, a PAP team consisting of Mr Teo, Mr Tan, Dr Puthucheary, Mr Sharael and new face Valerie Lee visited Pulau Ubin, which has been redrawn into the boundaries of Pasir Ris-Changi GRC. However, Dr Puthucheary was excluded from a media interview for the event.
The ruling PAP has been unveiling its candidates for different constituencies, starting with Marsiling-Yew Tee, indicating the imminence of GE2025.
Asked for his response to the PAP's introduction of its candidates, Mr Lim said: "To us, we contest under the party banner, the party vehicle, and I think importantly ... the residents must know which party is coming, then we talk about candidates.
"You can see that (in) 2020, our poster, we did not put out candidates first, we put out issues. The resident's issue, the voter issue is our concern," he added.
Mr Lim also gave a preview of the party's manifesto, which would focus on lowering the cost of living, affordability of housing, quality healthcare and better job prospects.
According to its website, SDA is in the midst of updating its manifesto, with the full version to be released on Apr 25.