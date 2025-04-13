GE2025: SDA will focus resources on Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, to announce decision on Punggol GRC next week

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) said on Sunday (Apr 13) it will be focusing its resources on Pasir Ris-Changi GRC but stopped short of confirming whether it will be contesting Punggol GRC.

The party conducted a walkabout around Lengkok Mariam under the new Pasir Ris-Changi GRC on Sunday morning, with 11 members visiting landed houses and conversing with residents over 1.5 hours. SDA chairman Desmond Lim could be heard telling residents about the boundary change after greeting them.

Lengkok Mariam and its immediate surrounding area are currently under East Coast GRC, but have been redrawn into the new Pasir Ris-Changi GRC for the upcoming General Election (GE).

With the recent boundary changes, districts that were under Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC will also absorbed into Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, which will have 100,639 voters.

SDA has been contesting Pasir Ris-Punggol for every election since 2006, but has not been successful.

The opposition party has been seen conducting its walkabouts in the new areas that fall under Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.

However, SDA has yet to confirm whether it will be running in Punggol GRC. When asked about this after the walkabout, Mr Lim said the party was still "working on it" and is expected to give an answer next week.

"We are well aware that Workers' Party has actually expressed their interest. So as I say again, give us one more week. I think we're able to make some conclusions … (for) SDA's position, we will avoid three-cornered fights, because this is not (in) the interest of the people."

Asked if Pasir Ris-Changi was the only area SDA was conducting walkabouts, Mr Lim said the party was focusing on the GRC to consolidate resources.

"We don't want to dilute our resources. We know where is our limit and under what kind of condition we can perform better, so we will focus our resources in Pasir Ris-Changi."

If Punggol GRC is in the picture, SDA will be contesting eight seats in total, compared to the five it contested in GE2020.