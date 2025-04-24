GE2025: Singapore United Party's manifesto calls for price cap on resale flats and more flexible CPF withdrawals

SINGAPORE: The Singapore United Party (SUP) unveiled its manifesto on Wednesday (Apr 23), calling for a price ceiling on HDB resale flats, flexibility in accessing Central Provision Fund (CPF) savings, and free medical care for both the young and old.

The manifesto, titled "Moving Forward, Together", focuses on three key areas: Safeguarding our welfare, creating an inclusive Singapore and pursuing our aspirations.

The document, which was shared with reporters on Thursday, features suggestions related to making housing more affordable, supporting the ageing population and improving the education system.

“Our vision is a Singapore where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of background," said SUP secretary-general Andy Zhu in a video on Facebook posted on Wednesday evening.

"This requires a fundamental shift towards greater equality and inclusivity in key areas.”

SUP chairman Ridhuan Chandran told reporters on Thursday that there is a need for the government to better engage people on the ground, adding that residents are asking "why they are also not involved in the policy-decision making".

In the May 3 election, the debutant SUP will enter a three-way fight in Ang Mo Kio GRC, against a People’s Action Party (PAP) team led by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and a People's Power Party (PPP) line-up helmed by party treasurer William Lim.

Here is a look at SUP’s key proposals in its manifesto:

CPF AND HOUSING

The current CPF policies dictate that the retirement sum cannot be withdrawn “at one’s own discretion”, and can only be drawn down monthly after Singaporeans turn 65, the party noted in its manifesto.

“This deprives Singaporeans of the right to their own liberty insofar as expenditure of their hard-earned CPF savings is concerned,” it said.

The sizeable sum can be “made to work better” in the hands of “savvy individuals”, who “should not be penalised for the mismanagement of others”, the manifesto read.

“As such, we would like to urge the government to empower Singaporeans’ with the liberty and liquidity to manage their personal wealth by uncaging individuals’ retirement sums.”

To support older Singaporeans, the party also called on the government to relook Singapore’s healthcare model and “possibly” extend free medical care to those aged 67 and above.

On housing, HDB flats are currently transacted at “exorbitant values” in the resale market, said SUP in its manifesto, noting that some flats have sold for more than a million dollars.

The party proposed that the government enforce a price ceiling on resale flats, instead of allowing "the free flow of market forces to dictate" the prices.

EDUCATION AND THE YOUNG

SUP also recommended a revamp of several education policies.

The party proposed in its manifesto that "primary education be made free for all local children”, to give them “equal footing” to compete and ease the financial burden on lower-income households. It did not elaborate what this policy idea entails.

Monthly fees in primary schools have two different components set by the Ministry of Education - school fees and miscellaneous fees.

School fees for primary school, which go towards government revenue, are free for Singaporeans. For miscellaneous fees, which go towards individual schools' budgets and operating expenses, the same rate of S$13 a month applies to all primary school students, regardless of nationality.

Mr Zhu clarified during a walkabout in Hougang Ave 8 on Thursday that his party is proposing for these fees and other related education costs to be covered.

“That means you don't have to pay for miscellaneous fees, you don’t have to pay for school uniforms, you don't have to pay for textbooks,” he added.

“So that will encourage people to attend school, because it's free, and then there will be a level-playing field.”

On tertiary education, the manifesto called for institutions like universities and polytechnics to offer more placements to Singaporeans, "so as to improve their prospects for carving out a good future for themselves".

Noting that students from lower income households often face an “unfair advantage”, the party said tertiary institutions should have mentorship initiatives directed at disbursing financial aid, cultivating academic excellence and providing conducive environments.

Children aged 14 and under should also get free medical care to lighten the financial burden on families, said SUP, adding that it believes this would also benefit the burden on Singapore “in the long run”.