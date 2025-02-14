Voter rolls updated ahead of GE2025, open for public inspection from Feb 15 to 28

SINGAPORE: Ahead of a General Election this year, Singapore’s voter rolls have been revised and will be open for public inspection from Feb 15 to 28.

The Registers of Electors contain the names of all eligible voters as of Feb 1, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Friday (Feb 14).

Singaporeans may check their particulars in the registers via the Elections Department website, or under “My Profile” on the Singpass app.

Those who are unable to check online may do so at any Community Centre or ServiceSG Centre, or at the ELD office by making an e-appointment via the ELD website or calling 1800 225 5353.

“Overseas Singaporeans who cannot do so online may check their particulars at Singapore overseas missions serving as overseas registration centres,” the ELD said.

During the inspection period, a person may:

Submit a claim to include his name (if it has been omitted) or update his particulars if the information in the registers is reflected differently from his NRIC; and

Submit an objection to remove a name from the register for the Electoral Division that the person is in.

Claims and objections may be submitted online at Voter Services at the ELD website, or in person at Community Centres/Clubs/ServiceSG Centres, the ELD office and Singapore overseas missions serving as overseas registration centres.

A list of claims will subsequently be made available for inspection from Mar 12 to 19.

Those whose names were removed from the registers for failing to vote in a past election may apply to have their names restored to the registers via Voter Services at the ELD website, so that they can vote in future elections.

“They are encouraged to apply early,” said ELD.

“Under the law, we will not be able to restore their names during the period from the date the writ for an election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is not contested, or until after Polling Day if a poll is to be taken.”