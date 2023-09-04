Singapore expands study nationwide to assess geothermal energy as potential power source

SINGAPORE: Singapore is expanding its study nationwide to assess whether geothermal energy may be a potential source of renewable energy for the country, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) said on Monday (Sep 4).

The authority is asking for proposals for a non-invasive geophysical study to assess Singapore’s deep geothermal resource potential – at depths of up to 10km – for power generation.

About two years ago, the EMA launched exploratory studies in the northern and eastern parts of the country. These areas have been identified to hold geothermal potential based on their higher surface temperature measurements.

“The past studies have indicated that Singapore lies in a region of high subsurface heat flow and could potentially possess heat resources deep underground,” EMA said.

In July, an exploratory study by the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) found that the heat from a depth of 4km to 5km in the Admiralty area could be suitable for power generation.

Hot temperatures found deep underground at a site near the Sembawang hot spring could possibly generate enough energy to power cooling systems, scientists behind the research said.