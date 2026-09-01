GetGo launches carsharing service for drives to Malaysia

SINGAPORE: GetGo users can now book its carsharing vehicles in Singapore and drive them into Malaysia, under a new cross-border service launched on Tuesday (Sep 1).

Called Drive to Malaysia, the service allows eligible users to book a GetGo vehicle through its app and drive anywhere in West Malaysia.

"Traditional cross-border car rental has long required Singaporeans to put down a deposit, travel to a rental store to pick up their rental vehicle, and make a return trip to drop it off, adding friction and cost to what should be a straightforward journey," said GetGo in a press release.

"GetGo was built to remove these barriers entirely, offering a more cost-predictable and comprehensively covered alternative for Singaporeans who want to drive across the causeway on their own terms."

There is no mileage charge regardless of how far users drive and no deposit is required.

Instead, there is a 30 per cent cross-border surcharge on the time charge, which is capped based on the vehicle category and travel day.

For Select vehicles, the surcharge is capped at S$20 per day on weekdays and the eve of public holidays, and S$30 per day on weekends and public holidays. For Plus vehicles, it is capped at S$25 per day and S$35 per day respectively.

There is a minimum booking duration of 12 hours, and a maximum of five days per booking. Users can make a booking up to 30 days in advance.

Before the public launch, GetGo piloted Drive to Malaysia with a group of existing users. Close to 2,000 users indicated interest in participating within 48 hours of applications opening, which the company said reflected demand for a cross-border self-drive option.

The carsharing platform has more than 3,000 vehicles across 1,700 locations in Singapore.