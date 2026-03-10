Logo
Man, 48, to be charged with murder of 70-year-old man after Geylang fight
Police were alerted to a fight involving the two men along Lorong 16 Geylang at about 8.15am on Monday.

The police said they were alerted to a fight along Lorong 16 Geylang on Mar 9, 2026. (Photos: Facebook/Complaint Singapore/John Zz)

10 Mar 2026 01:51PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2026 02:03PM)
SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old man will be charged on Tuesday (Mar 10) with the murder of another man, aged 70.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a fight involving the two men along Lorong 16 Geylang at about 8.15am on Monday.

SPF arrived at the scene to find the 70-year-old man injured. CNA understands that he had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital unconscious where he subsequently died, the police said.

“The 48-year-old man was arrested at scene and conveyed conscious to the hospital,”  SPF said in a news release.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties are known to each other.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Source: CNA/co

