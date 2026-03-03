15 schools to host advanced modules as Singapore discontinues Gifted Education Programme

SINGAPORE: Starting next year, 15 schools will host advanced modules under Singapore's new approach to supporting high-ability students, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Tuesday (Mar 3).

The schools are Ahmad Ibrahim Primary, Clementi Primary, Geylang Methodist School, Innova Primary, Jurong West Primary, Kheng Cheng School, Palm View Primary, Pioneer Primary, Punggol View Primary, Queenstown Primary, St Gabriel's Primary, Tampines Primary, Teck Ghee Primary, Yew Tee Primary and Yu Neng Primary School.

They were chosen to ensure a good geographic spread and are accessible via public transport, MOE said, adding that the list will be reviewed periodically.

The announcement follows Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's 2024 announcement to discontinue the Gifted Education Programme (GEP) in its current form.

Under the new approach, more students – or about 10 per cent of the cohort – will have access to high-ability school-based programmes, which are already available in all primary schools. Students who may benefit from further development can then choose to attend after-school modules at one of the 15 designated centres.

Unlike the GEP, these modules are not linked to the national curriculum, said MOE.

Students will no longer need to transfer to one of the nine primary schools that currently host the GEP. Those nine schools will cease to be GEP centres, and their teachers with GEP experience may either teach the centre-based advanced modules or remain at their own schools.