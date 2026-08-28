Go-Ahead bus captain allegedly assaulted on duty; union says second such incident in 3 months

SINGAPORE: A Go-Ahead Singapore bus captain was allegedly assaulted while on duty on Aug 16, in what the National Transport Workers’ Union (NTWU) said was the second such incident involving one of the operator’s bus captains in three months.

A police report has been lodged, Go-Ahead said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Aug 27), adding that it was cooperating fully with the authorities.

The incident occurred at about 5.20pm, while the bus captain was operating Service 2, which runs between Changi Village Terminal and Kampong Bahru Terminal.

The trip was disrupted following the incident and the bus captain sought medical attention at Changi General Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. He has since returned to work, the transport operator said.

"We do not condone any form of abuse or violence against our colleagues, who carry out their duties every day so that commuters can reach their destinations safely," Go-Ahead said.

"Their safety and well-being remain our priority, and we will continue to do our part to support and protect them."

In a Facebook post on Friday, executive secretary of NTWU Yeo Wan Ling said that the incident was concerning as this was the second such alleged assault involving a Go-Ahead bus captain in the span of three months.

"Abuse and violence against public transport workers must never be normalised or accepted as simply part of the job," she said.

"Disagreements and frustrations may arise during a journey. They can and should be resolved without resorting to abuse or violence."

Ms Yeo said that a union representative had accompanied the bus captain to Changi General Hospital.

She added that the union "stands firmly" with its bus captains and workers, and that it would continue supporting the driver, including providing legal assistance if required.

"We will continue working closely with our operators and the relevant authorities to strengthen the protection of our workers and ensure that they can carry out their duties in a safe and respectful environment," Ms Yeo said.