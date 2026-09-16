Go-Ahead steps up bus captain support after Tampines commuters report longer waits

SINGAPORE: Go-Ahead Singapore said on Tuesday (Sep 15) that it is strengthening support for its bus captains operating in Tampines, after residents complained of longer waiting times since the operator took over services in the area.

Go-Ahead took over 27 bus routes in Tampines from SBS Transit in July after being awarded a S$646 million (US$510 million) contract from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) last year.

But Tampines residents have complained since then that their daily bus journeys have become less predictable, with longer waiting times and bus bunching, Member of Parliament Baey Yam Keng (PAP-Tampines) said last week.

The bus service operator said that it had deployed more employees on the ground in Tampines to support its bus captains and commuters during this transition period.

This was to help bus captains who were still familiarising themselves with the new routes, roads and operating conditions, in particular, it said in a Facebook post.

"Our colleagues are deployed at the bus interchanges and key bus stops to keep a close watch on services, manage service intervals, and respond to conditions on the ground," said Go-Ahead, adding that this would allow bus captains to receive timely support and guidance.

The bus service operator said it was "fully committed" to strengthening its services and delivering safer, more reliable and more consistent journeys for commuters in Tampines.

"As we work through this transition period, rest assured we’ll keep listening to our commuters, supporting our bus captains and looking out for one another," it said.

TRANSITION ISSUES

Mr Baey, who is also Minister of State for Transport, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that he and grassroots leaders met with Go-Ahead’s top management after the complaints, and they acknowledged transition issues.

“About 40 per cent of GAS (Go-Ahead Singapore) bus captains servicing this new contract are new, hence they need time to familiarise themselves with the routes and operations,” said Mr Baey.

Go-Ahead is also using a new integrated depot in East Coast where buses are parked, cleaned and maintained. Buses are deployed from this depot every morning to go to bus interchanges.

Mr Baey said the move meant bus captains accustomed to the previous SBS Transit depot had to make adjustments, including to their off-service routes to and from the depot, travelling times from home, as well as meal and coffee break venues and schedules.

These adjustments could affect their work attendance and performance, indirectly affecting bus services, he added.

"GAS said that most of these issues have been resolved,” said Mr Baey. "GAS also assured us that it is strengthening training and support for its bus captains."

Mr Baey said that he and grassroots leaders had proposed targeted monitoring at key bus stops to measure waiting times, identify recurring delays and bus bunching, and determine what corrective action was needed.

He added that they will follow up closely with LTA and Go-Ahead and continue tracking the affected services.

The contract for the Tampines bus package is for five years, with an option for LTA to extend it by between two and five years.

The package was put up for tender in December 2024 and drew bids from SBS Transit, SMRT Buses, Tower Transit Singapore and Go-Ahead.

LTA said the proposals were evaluated through a two-envelope process, with quality evaluation done before the price submissions were opened.

Go-Ahead secured the highest total score and offered cost savings compared to the contract at the time, according to LTA.