SFA revokes recall of Gold Plum Vinegar due to ‘false positive’ for sulphur dioxide

SINGAPORE: A vinegar product that was previously recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) due to the presence of sulphur dioxide, is in the clear, with the agency saying that its previous testing had led to a "false positive" result.

The product - 550ml bottles of Gold Plum Vinegar imported by Goy Chiap Hin - does not contain sulphur dioxide and is now allowed for sale in Singapore, SFA said on Tuesday (Nov 5).

Those who have purchased the product can continue to consume it, added SFA.

In response to CNA's queries, the agency said this is the first time it has revoked a recall due to a false positive.

"SFA is actively engaging the importer and supplier and are in close communication with them to discuss and explore the appropriate remediation measures."

The food safety regulator recalled the product on Sep 18 after it said it detected sulphur dioxide, which was not declared on the food packaging label, during routine regulatory sampling efforts.

"Following SFA’s engagement with the importer, SFA conducted further investigations and found that the testing methodology used to test for sulphur dioxide had led to a false positive result," SFA said on Tuesday.

"While this methodology used to test for sulphur dioxide is internationally accredited for most food products, SFA has reviewed and put in place a suitable testing method for sulphur dioxide in vinegar products."

Excessive levels of sulphur dioxide in food could result in allergenic reactions in individuals who are hypersensitive to sulphite, it said. Symptoms include hives, itchiness, stomachache, diarrhoea and vomiting.